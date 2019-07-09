Boston-based sports author and long-time baseball writer Mike Shalin will be speaking at the Andover Public Library tonight at 7 p.m.
NORTH ANDOVER — Officials huddled outside Rose & Dove Gift Shop Tuesday morning to detail a new regional marketing campaign that will boost small businesses still strug…
DERRY — With lines drawn in crayon or brush strokes in paint, people are gaining not only skills on paper and canvas but also support with their feelings and lives.
NORTH ANDOVER — Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues will be paid $194,000 per year when she begins her duties as town manager.
The money is rolling into the NBA coffers. Everybody, particularly the players, are getting big gobs of it.
SALEM, N.H. — Salem police remain unaware of a supposed local threat to Vice President Mike Pence's planned visit to town last Tuesday.
Merrimack Valley Gas Fires
Fire departments in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover have released preliminary lists of properties that were damaged during the Sept. 13 natural gas fires.
More than 90 days after the massive, deadly failure of a natural gas system in the Merrimack Valley, most customers have gas service back in their homes, but recovery is far from over.Look for the Relit podcast on iTunes and Stitcher in 2019.
