ANDOVER — A car flipped onto its roof Sunday afternoon on Washington Avenue, injuring an occupant.
Multiple vehicles from the Fire and Police departments responded to the accident. The street was closed to through traffic.
“A car went off the road and hit a tree,” said Lt. Christopher Moore of the Andover Police Department. “Someone was sent to the hospital.”
Washington Avenue is a residential side street that runs between Elm and Summer streets.
The accident drew onlookers from the neighborhood. Moore said there was nothing unusual to report about the accident’s cause.
No further details on the crash were available.
