10 Questions with Kelly Corrigan

KELLY CORRIGAN
SCHOOL/SPORT: Merrimack College freshman/lacrosse
AGE: 19
RESIDENCE: North Andover
NOTABLE: Scored 2 goals in Merrimack’s last game, versus Holy Cross (March 10) and earned first assist in game versus UNH (Feb 11). Played five of seven games as a freshmen.
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
It has been really tough adjusting to life back at home and being taken out of my usual busy schedule, now nearly doing nothing during the day. Like every other college student, we transferred to online classes and all spring sports were cancelled for the remainder of the season.
It’s tough having to deal with the cancellation of our season after all the hand work we put in during the fall and offseason, to work towards our first season Division 1.
2. Do you know anyone personally inflicted with the virus and how are they doing?
Thankfully, I do not personally know anybody struggling with the virus.
3. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goals this season were to become a better player on both sides of the field, as I faced a position change in the middle of the fall from defense to midfield, and working on my confidence once I got into the game and trusting myself and my teammates.
I was also improving my lacrosse IQ and mental game on and off the field. These have definitely changed because of our current situation, and I’m definitely working on my fitness and strength for our fall season once we return to school.
4. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
I have definitely learned to appreciate all the amazing opportunities I have been provided at college, knowing that it can be taken away so easily because of something so drastic like this virus. I have also learned to be grateful that I am still employed, I am still able to work out, and I am still healthy.
5. What makes you most upset about the people and the virus?
People unable to get treated, afford treatment, or not getting treatment in time is definitely the thing that makes me most upset. During really difficult times like this, you learn not to take the simplest things in life, like being able to hang our with your friends, go out to eat, or go to work, for granted.
6. What is your overall assessment of our political leaders?
I think all the precautions that are needed to be taken were put into place, like closing non-essential businesses and shelter in place orders, which will hopefully help us in flattening the curve of this virus.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I have been watching a lot of game film from our season to get my fix of lacrosse in. Other than lacrosse, I love to watch basketball, and I am more than disappointed that March Madness was completely cancelled. But, a lot of sports channels have been playing older games from the early 2000’s some nights, which I love to watch in the absence of current games.
8. Have you been ordering out at all, and if so, what restaurant is your go-to place?
I have actually been doing a lot of cooking and baking at home for myself as a new pastime since there isn’t much to do. My go-to place to eat when ordering out would definitely be Stachey’s Pizza or the 99’s.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I love the show The Office, and I love scary movies!
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
I think I’ll definitely want to go visit all my friends from home and from school as soon as possible, and try my best to adjust back to normal life again when this is finally all over.