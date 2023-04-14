HAVERHILL — Fire officials say cigarette butts tossed into a trash pile behind a three-family home at 49 Bellevue Ave. early Friday morning were determined to be the cause of the blaze that displaced 11 residents.
Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said working smoke detectors alerted the building's residents, who all escaped unharmed. No firefighters were injured.
He said the damages to the building are substantial and that the city's building inspector will be evaluating the structure.
O'Brien said a call came in at 2:10 a.m. and the first crew to arrive began attacking a burning trash heap located at the rear of the building while at the same time the fire had worked its way under the siding and up the walls, into the roof.
"It took off quickly because of the old balloon construction, which acts like a chimney and allows the fire to go right up all levels," he said. "We were fighting it from the ground initially and as crews arrived and the ladder truck arrived they cut a hole in the roof to release smoke so they could see, but the fire had such a hold and spread so quickly it consumed a back staircase so we withdrew and fought it from outside."
Mutual aid was called in from area communities as backup on the scene and at Haverhill's fire stations.
"Out of concern for an adjacent building we went to a third alarm for additional manpower and we contained the fire to the original building," O'Brien said. "We don't know how long the fire was burning from cigarettes that were tossed into the rubbish pile."
Investigators from the state police and fire marshal's office assisted Haverhill fire investigators.
"The operation needed a lot of manpower and the crews did a great job preventing the fire from spreading," O'Brien said.
Deb Duxbury, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross of Northeast Massachusetts, said a disaster response team reported to the scene of the fire and opened three cases with eight adults and four children. She said the Red Cross provided them with financial assistance to use for a hotel stay, clothing, food or other needs.
"We also made referrals to other community support agencies in the area," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.