DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested two men in connection with a fatal March shooting in Old East Dallas, the department announced Saturday — a day after authorities interviewed Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph about his connection to the slaying.
Tivione English, 21, and Aries Jones, 28, both of Baton Rouge, La., each face a murder charge in the death of Cameron Ray. It was unclear whether either man had an attorney.
Joseph and Ray were out with separate groups of friends early March 18, police have said, when a short fight broke out between the groups outside OT Tavern in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue.
After the fight broke up, police said English and Jones got into a black SUV parked nearby. As Ray and his friends were walking east on Martel Avenue, the SUV drove by and people inside shot at the other group, police said.
Ray, who was struck in the head, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Ray’s girlfriend said the 20-year-old was visiting town from Palestine, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas, to celebrate his best friend’s birthday that night. His mother, Christi Ray, said he was respectful and loving, and protective of his three younger sisters.
“That was my baby,” she said. “I’m just trying to stay strong, but it’s hard.”
Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, said his client was a passenger in the SUV but did not shoot Ray.
“Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence,” Sorrels said. “He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”
Joseph has not been arrested and police have not said whether they plan to seek charges against him or anyone else. Texas’ law of parties could mean that anyone in the SUV at the time of the shooting may face the same charges as the gunmen.
Earlier this week, Dallas police requested the public’s help identifying six men involved in the disturbance. The fact that authorities asked for public assistance may indicate that Joseph went weeks without contacting police about his knowledge of the shooting.
One of the men in footage released by police appeared to be wearing a necklace the letters “YKDV” engraved on a medallion. Joseph has the rapper pseudonym YKDV Bossman Fat; the letters stand for “You Know Da Vibe.”
Police said “further investigation by detectives” led them to identify English and Jones as suspects but did not release more information about the case Saturday.
English and Jones were booked into the Dallas County jail early Saturday after turning themselves in to police. Bail was set at $350,000 for English and $250,000 for Jones.
On Friday, the Cowboys publicly addressed the investigation for the first time in a written statement, saying they were “aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident” and in contact was law-enforcement officials and the NFL.
“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”
The NFL said the matter is “under review of the league’s personal conduct policy.”
Joseph played for LSU and the University of Kentucky, and the Cowboys drafted him in the second round of the 2021 draft.
He was used sparingly as a rookie, beginning the 2021 season on injured reserve and contributing mainly on special teams until the final games of the regular season. He finished the year with 16 tackles and two passes defended.
The homicide case comes after several other notable off-the-field stories involving the Cowboys in recent months. A 25-year-old woman sued team owner Jerry Jones last month, alleging that he is her father. Jones says the woman is attempting to extort him, a claim her attorneys deny. The Cowboys’ $2.4 million settlement over cheerleaders’ accusations of voyeurism by longtime public-relations chief Rich Dalrymple came to light, as did a lawsuit over a videotape of a sexual encounter involving one of Jones’ sons.
The city of Dallas has threatened to sue properties along Greenville Avenue near where Ray was shot if they “fail to abate the crime.” A letter from an assistant city attorney says the properties, which include OT Tavern and Bar 3606, have been the site of a number of crimes since 2018, including the March homicide, two aggravated assaults, a sexual assault, two criminal mischiefs and one charge related to discharging a firearm.
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.