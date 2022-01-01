FILE - Bradie Tennell of the USA performs during the Ladies Short Program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Tennell, two-time U.S. champion and a favorite to make the Olympic team, has withdrawn from next week's nationals. Tennell, who has missed the season's main competitions on the road to the Beijing Games, has been dealing with a right foot injury. She still could make the American squad for February 2022 Olympics by petitioning for a spot.