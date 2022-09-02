CHARLOTTE, N.C. - September 2, 2022 - ( Newswire.com )
Samaritan's Feet International is pleased to announce 17 outstanding servant leaders as "Hope Givers"; all exemplify its mission through their professional and philanthropic contributions. These individuals and couples are committed to inspiring others in the community and enriching the lives of the 1.5 billion children and people infected with diseases that are transmitted through contaminated soil around the world through the gift of shoes and a message of hope.
2022 'Hope Givers' Honorees:
- Clarke Allen, Owner and Founder, Clarke Allen Properties and Chief Experience Officer, Clarke Allen Event; and Elizabeth Allen, Founder and Lead Designer, Stilo Design Studio - Charlotte, NC
- Mike Brennan, President, Movement Mortgage; and Marta Alves-Brennan, National Sales Support Strategist, Movement Mortgage - Toms River, NJ
- Jonathan Chiott, President, Chiott Custom Homes Inc. - Charlotte, NC
- Kristin Gibbar, Human Resources Executive - Kansas City, MO
- Larry Kennedy, NFL/NCAA National Key Account Manager and Elite Player and Coach Liaison, Riddell Sports - Charlotte, NC
- Kristen Kirby, Podiatrist, Foot & Ankle Associates - Huntersville, NC
- Julie Peterson Klein, Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President, and Chief Culture Officer, Bell Bank - Fargo, ND
- Niel Meyer, Vice President, Application Delivery and Enterprise Architecture, Express - New Albany, OH
- Sandra Moore, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Hanes Brands, Inc. - Kernersville, NC
- Jacob Quasney, Chief Operating Officer, Lloyd Companies; and Lindsey Quasney, Assistant Attorney General, South Dakota Attorney General - Brandon, SD
- Sokoni Scott, Managing Partner at Lincoln James Capital; and Leilani Scott, Chief People Officer, West Florida Division, Advent Health - Tampa, FL
- Leonard Wheeler, Co-Executive Director, NFL Legends Community; and Kim Wheeler, Nurse Manager of Perioperative Services, Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital - Weddington, NC
All participants have committed to serve as an ambassador and raise at least $20,000 each to serve over 500 children with a new pair of shoes with a message of hope. The goal for each honoree is to maximize their network to impact as many children as possible.
To learn more about our 2022 Hope Givers or to support their campaigns, please visit www.SamaritansFeet.live/hope-givers-2022.
The 2021 Samaritan's Feet "Person of the Year" was Damien Horne who raised $37,150. The 2021 Hope Givers raised $153,066 for Samaritan's Feet.
Press Release Service by Newswire.com
Original Source: 2022 'Hope Givers' and Honorees for the 'Person of the Year' Named by Samaritan's Feet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.