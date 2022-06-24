The NBA draft is underway, and the Orlando Magic have selected Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the first pick on Thursday night.
First round
1. Orlando: Paolo Banchero, F, 6-10, 19, Duke
A one-and-done star with athleticism and length that makes him a legitimate NBA wing. Might be most ready to contribute among top draft picks.
2. Oklahoma City: Chet Holmgren, F/C, 7-0, 20, Gonzaga
In one season with the Bulldogs this lanky big man was a two-way standout with scoring touch and shot-blocking ability. Needs to bulk up.
3. Houston: Jabari Smith Jr., F, 6-10, 19, Auburn
The one-and-done Tigers star is top scorer who has the all-around skills to become a two-way star with improved defense.
4. Sacramento: Keegan Murray, F, 6-8, 21, Iowa
A skilled forward with above average athleticism and basketball IQ. Another prototypical wing capable of guarding multiple positions.
5. Detroit: Jaden Ivey, G, 6-4, 20, Purdue
An extremely athletic lead guard after two college seasons who has an explosive first step and can create his own shot. Needs to improve on defense.
6. Indiana: Bennedict Mathurin, SG, 6-6, 20, Arizona
Considered one of the best catch-and-shoot wings in the draft, he could be a contributor in the more wide-open NBA.
7. Portland: Shaedon Sharpe, SG, 6-6, 19, Kentucky
A Canadian with athleticism and two-way skills who can score in a variety of ways. He did not play for the Wildcats last season.
8. New Orleans (from the Lakers): Dyson Daniels, G/F, 6-6, 19, G League Ignite
This Australian playmaker has above-average court vision and has shown the ability to become a lockdown defender.
9. San Antonio: Jeremy Sochan, F, 6-8, 19, Baylor
Considered one of the best defenders available, he could fit in well in the NBA’s position-less game. Good rebounder and slasher too.
10. Washington: Johnny Davis, SG, 6-5, 20, Wisconsin
After two years with the Badgers, he’s shown the ability to score in the lane and from mid-range. Has shown capacity to be elite defender.
11. New York: Ousmane Diegn, G-F, 6-10, 19, NZ Breakers
The French wing is considered a project with tons of potential. Showed great improvement in his play in Australia’s NBL last season. (His draft rights reportedly traded to Oklahoma City.)
12. Oklahoma City (from the Clippers): Jalen Williams, SG, 6-6, 21, Santa Clara
A scorer with great length who can make plays, he had an outstanding junior season for the Broncos. Needs to improve defense and rebounding.
13. Charlotte: Jalen Duren, C, 6-11, 18, Memphis
One of the youngest players in the draft, he’s a physically gifted big man who can score inside and has the potential to defend inside and out. (His draft rights reportedly traded to Detroit.)
14. Cleveland: Ochai Agbaji, G, 6-5, 22, Kansas
Athletic 3-and-D wing, he played 122 games for the Jayhawks and knocked down 39.7% of his threes last season.
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans): Mark Williams, C, 7-2, 20, Duke
Showed big upside during his sophomore season with his physicality and wingspan around the rim on both ends of the court.
16. Atlanta: A.J. Griffin, SG, 6-6, 18, Duke
This two-way wing, who turns 19 in August, is considered one of the top scorers in the draft with solid moves and a mid-range game.
17. Houston (from Brooklyn): Tari Eason, F, 6-8, 21, Louisiana State
Another prototypical wing who is long, athletic and capable of defending on the perimeter. Shot better than 50% in two seasons at LSU.
18. Chicago: Dalen Terry, PG, 6-7, 19, Arizona
A two-way player who was a low-volume shooter for the Wildcats, he has plenty of upside with his size and all-around game.
19. Minnesota: Jake LaRavia, PF, 6-8, 20, Wake Forest
This versatile, wide-bodied forward had a solid junior season after transferring from Indiana State. Can score in a variety of ways. (Draft rights reportedly traded to Memphis.)
20. San Antonio (from Toronto): Malaki Branham, G-F, 6-5, 19, Ohio State
Another one-and-done wing who lacks elite athleticism but can score in a variety of ways. Shot 41.6% from deep, taking 2.8 threes per game.
21. Denver: Christian Braun, SG, 6-7, 21, Kansas
A skilled wing who shot 39% from deep last season, he’s a team player who brings energy on both ends of the court.
22. Memphis (from Utah): Walker Kessler, C, 7-1, 20, Auburn
Played 29 games as a freshman reserve at UNC before starting 34 for the Tigers. Has a well-rounded offensive game and can defend. (Draft rights reportedly traded to Minnesota.)
23. Philadelphia: David Roddy, PF, 6-6, 21, Colorado State
At 250 pounds, he plays bigger than his size and had a big junior season averaging 19.1 points while shooting 43.1% from deep. (Draft rights reportedly traded to Memphis.)
24. Milwaukee: MarJon Beauchamp, SG, 6-6, 20, G League Ignite
An athletic and skilled wing, he spent one season playing JC ball before joining the Ignite. Has all the tools to be a solid two-way player.
25. San Antonio (from Boston): Blake Wesley, SG, 6-4, 19, Notre Dame
This one-and-done scorer could be a combo guard in the NBA, an exceptional athlete with a mid-range game and the ability to score in the lane.
26. Dallas: Wendell Moore, SF, 6-5, 20, Duke
An excellent defender who averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists as a junior, when he sank 41% of his three-pointers.
27. Miami: Nikola Jovic, F, 6-10, 19, Serbia
A talented, offensive-minded wing who is a scorer and playmaker. Not an explosive athlete but does move well for his size.
28. Golden State: Patrick Baldwin Jr., PF, 6-10, 19, Wisconsin-Milwaukee
An ankle injury led to him only playing 11 games for his father’s team, but he has plenty of upside and U19 national team experience.
29. Memphis: TyTy Washington, PG, 6-3, 20, Kentucky
An athletic floor leader who can score and create. Good wingspan helps make him a solid defender and rebounder for his size.
30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix): Peyton Watson, SF, 6-8, 19, UCLA
The Bruins reserve wing only averaged 12.9 minutes but has big upside with his athleticism, explosive first step and leaping ability.
Second round
31. Indiana (from Houston): Andrew Nembhard, PG, 6-4, 22, Gonzaga
A true floor general from Canada who has the size and experience to be a two-way player in the NBA after 131 games at Florida and Gonzaga.
32. Orlando: Caleb Houstan, SF, 6-8, 19, Michigan
This one-and-done wing is a solid scorer and playmaker, shooting 35.5% from deep while averaging 10.1 points in 34 starts.
33. Toronto (from Detroit): Christian Koloko, C, 7-0, 22, Arizona
After a breakout junior season with the Wildcats, this Cameroon native has the ability to be a rim protector and lob threat in the NBA.
34. Oklahoma City: Jaylin Williams, C, 6-10, 19, Arkansas
A big man with good all-around skills and basketball IQ who is made for the NBA game. An above-average defender as well.
35. Lakers (from Orlando): Max Christie, SG, 6-6, 19, Michigan State
A lanky and crafty player, he’s a natural scorer who can get into the lane with ease. Only shot 38% from the field in his lone college season.
36. Portland: Gabriele Procida, SG, 6-8, 20, Fortitudo Bolonga
A prototypical international wing, this Italian can shoot from long range and score in the open court. Adequate defender and rebounder. (Draft rights traded to Detroit for Jerami Grant.)
37. Sacramento: Jaden Hardy, SG, 6-5, 19, G League Ignite
A combo guard with athleticism who has the ability to score off the dribble, from mid-range and deep. Plays out of control at times.
38. San Antonio (from Lakers): Kennedy Chandler, PG, 6-1, 19, Tennessee
A one-and-done, hard-nosed floor general who can also score, averaging 13.9 points and 4.7 assists while shooting 38.3% on threes.
39. Cleveland (from San Antonio): Khalifa Diop, C, 6-11, 20, Gran Canaria
This Sengalese big man projects as a shot-blocking rim protector with the physicality to play in the NBA.
40. Minnesota (from Washington): Bryce McGowens, SG, 6-6, 19, Nebraska
A natural scorer with plenty of athleticism and upside. Averaged 16.8 points, shooting 80.3% on free throws but only 27.4% from deep. (Draft rights reportedly traded to Memphis.)
41. New Orleans: EJ Liddell, PF, 6-7, 21, Ohio State
He’s a low-post presence with the ability to score from mid-range. Had an outstanding junior season as a rebounder, defender and shot-blocker.
42. New York: Trevor Keels, SG, 6-5, 18, Duke
A one-and-done lead guard who has size and athleticism. He started 26 of 36 games for the Blue Devils, averaging 11.5 points.
43. Clippers: Moussa Diabate, PF, 6-10, 20, Michigan
This one-and-done, lanky forward from France is a solid two-way player who averaged 9.0 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Wolverines.
44. Atlanta: Ryan Rollins, SG, 6-3, 19, Toledo
Has the skills to be a combo guard in the NBA after two college seasons, when he showed he could score in a variety of ways. A 50/40/90 shooter.
45. Charlotte: Josh Minott, SF, 6-8, 20, Memphis
A smooth one-and-done wing with leaping ability who only shot 14.3% from deep (2 of 14). Needs to improve range and defense.
46. Detroit (from Brooklyn): Ismael Kamagate, C, 6-11, 21, Paris Basketball
This French big man has the athleticism and physicality to be a rim-running center who can also protect the basket. A bit of a project with upside.
47. Memphis (from Cleveland): Vince Williams Jr., SG, 6-6, 21, VCU
A skilled wing who can score in a variety of ways. Could develop into a prototypical 3-and-D players.
48. Minnesota: Kendall Brown, SF, 6-7, 19, Baylor
An explosive athlete and two-way standout, he has the ability to score in a variety of ways, just not from deep. Outstanding defender.
49. Cleveland (from Sacramento): Isaiah Mobley, F/C, 6-10, 22, USC
The former Trojans star has a solid all-around game that could translate to a stretch 4, but lacks elite athleticism.
50. Minnesota (from Denver): Matteo Spagnolo, PG, 6-4, 17, Vanoli Cremona
The young Italian projects as a combo guard with solid shooting and playmaking skills. Turnover prone but big upside.
51. Golden State (from Toronto): Tyrese Martin, G/F, 6-6, 23, UConn
The Rhode Island transfer showed 3-and-D potential with the Huskies, averaging 13.6 points while shooting 43.1% from deep last season.
52. New Orleans (from Utah): Karlo Matkovic, PF, 6-11, 21, Mega Mozzart
This Bosnian big is a low-post scorer, solid defender and high-energy rebounder. Impressed in predraft workouts.
53. Boston: J.D. Davison, G, 6-3, 19, Alabama
The one-and-done combo guard made only six starts. He’s a big-time athlete with plenty of offensive moves. Lacks shooting depth.
— Milwaukee (forfeited)
— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited)
54. Washington (from Dallas): Yannick Nzoso, C, 6-11, 18, Unicaja
An active, athletic big man from Congo with great instincts around the rim to become an elite rim protector with solid offensive skills.
55. Golden State: Gui Santos, SG/SF, 6-6, 20, Minas
An athletic wing from Brazil who can score and make plays off the dribble. A solid defender and rebounder as well.
56. Cleveland (from Miami): Luke Travers, SG, 6-7, 20, Perth
A skilled wing who excelled at scoring in Australia’s NBL. Could round into a 3-and-D players in the NBA.
57. Portland (from Memphis): Jabari Walker, F, 6-8, 19, Colorado
A potential combo forward, this Inglewood native is considered a tweener but is a proficient scorer and rebounder.
58. Indiana (from Phoenix): Hugo Besson, PG, 6-5, 21, NZ Breakers
A hard-nosed two-way player from France who averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in Australia’s NBL.
