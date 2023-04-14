Massachusetts
Number % Name % Age
Andover
7564 % Brand, Thomas % 39
19505 % Castagna, Caitlin % 41
25301 % Ciaccio, Danielle % 45
24466 % Cotrado, Luzmila % 69
25829 % Cronin, Amy % 43
7505 % Cummings, Andrew % 31
29013 % Cummings, Louise % 63
20018 % Cyrier, Gia % 44
27090 % Defusco, Eliza % 35
29635 % Dennehy, Mark % 55
9459 % Dolan, Thomas % 55
29729 % Dunne, James % 43
5631 % Falk, Jonathan % 51
26758 % Flood, Stephen % 48
19905 % Hamilton, John % 65
25598 % Heilbronn, Olivia % 19
25282 % Ivory, Terrell % 42
20432 % Jin, Shuang % 47
20630 % Johnson, Sharon % 66
27427 % Joshi, Makarand % 52
987 % Kiesz, Matthew % 37
27393 % Koh, Daniel % 38
26556 % Kooken, John % 22
19932 % Kwon, Courtney % 40
26877 % Lebowitz, Jacob % 30
25913 % Licata, Hayley % 24
5697 % Liu, Timothy % 33
24684 % Macero, Suzanne % 50
26551 % Manuel, Molly % 26
26755 % Murphy Flood, Megan % 45
8301 % Plouffe, Stephen % 37
18705 % Qian, Hui % 53
27918 % Roche, Victoria % 24
31021 % Small, Jeffery % 46
27887 % Szendey, Andrew % 63
24109 % Szendey, Maura % 63
26088 % Vernaglia, Aj % 27
22417 % Wilcoxen, Annie % 49
23703 % Woodward, George % 68
21665 % Xu, Yueping % 58
12259 % Zhang, Bo % 51
22644 % Zhou, Xiaotong % 52
Groveland
27865 % Burke, Edward % 49
26286 % Matthews, Samantha % 23
Haverhill
30950 % Andreottola, Michael % 53
26960 % Bendzewicz, Shaina % 40
8506 % Cargill, William % 41
21315 % Cascio, Jocelyn % 48
26285 % Comei, Nicholas % 28
30264 % Lane, David % 35
29539 % Lannon, Bill % 49
31182 % Mankus, Luke % 26
23331 % Popova, Lana % 56
30194 % Thomas, Mark % 36
27952 % Tien, Lam % 42
29390 % Weeks, Danielle % 52
26276 % Wrenn, Meghan % 28
Lawrence
26554 % Gonzalez, Kerry % 40
8258 % Motta, Ronaldo % 43
27870 % Reynolds, Mikaela % 35
Methuen
3151 % Alliette, Kevin % 41
1855 % Caudill, Dalton % 30
26081 % Cole, Robert % 29
24178 % Delmonte, John % 72
5438 % Edwards, Cory % 32
31907 % Evangelista, Megan % 27
20897 % Fragione, Jessica % 46
5495 % Gomes, Kalliman % 41
26924 % Lane, Casey % 31
22141 % Lehane, Sandra % 50
27207 % Nguyen, Liana % 25
24359 % Peng, Marcia % 60
30522 % Ramunno, Stephen % 32
24913 % Read, Matthew % 33
29594 % Sheehan, Neil % 27
North Andover
12016 % Aponte, Sarah % 32
1615 % Beaudette, Gregory % 28
21767 % Belanger, Peter % 60
15794 % Brown, Stephanie % 53
15861 % Caron, Jeanne % 51
31253 % Carpenter, Robert % 59
32180 % Cooper, Steve % 60
32078 % Douyotas, Alex % 22
30595 % Gibbons, Genevieve % 44
23945 % Gorman, John % 65
11689 % Guptill, William % 48
9976 % Guza, Peter % 42
27389 % Hurley, Susan % 60
11014 % Landers, Taylor % 26
26199 % Landers, Terrence % 41
25398 % Lane, Megan % 22
27878 % Larcome, Kara % 44
3776 % Larosa, Mark % 44
31851 % Lionetta, Irene % 51
26580 % Macgregor, Cathryn % 26
100 % Mcgillivray, Dave % 68
29439 % Moran, Troy % 53
1868 % Moritz, Segev % 19
14917 % Otis, Kali % 28
29597 % Panacopoulos, Angelo % 52
27891 % Patel, Bhavisha % 45
29876 % Pepe, Alexandra % 32
21341 % Ritchie, Lisa % 46
26288 % Ryan, Jocelyn % 31
22225 % Seide, Steve % 69
24950 % Sewade, Debbie % 41
24013 % Sirois, Janice % 62
14819 % Talbot, Samuel % 50
14140 % Vaudo, Sarah % 32
1962 % Watson, Michael % 36
New Hampshire
Atkinson
24693 % Phair, Christopher % 49
Derry
30058 % Bagarella, Toni % 29
4189 % Bemis, Charlie % 60
29091 % Christian, Richard % 51
16925 % Disalvo, Rich % 57
31263 % Faragi, Jillian % 22
231 % Fazioli, Samuel % 31
26182 % Fitzsimons, Jennifer % 41
8611 % Gregory, Nicholas % 36
29912 % Havens, Clint % 48
26065 % Hynds, Sabine % 55
5237 % Marsh, Justin % 38
31004 % O'Leary, Craig % 48
20926 % Palmer, Nadine % 55
1117 % Risteen, Emilee % 27
30984 % Rivera, Andres % 28
29860 % Velho, Jose % 53
23157 % Zappala, Lisa % 62
Kingston
26166 % Pitre, Jennifer % 50
Londonderry
31346 % Babineau, Renee % 35
27625 % Dibenedetto, Missy % 39
29637 % Holland, Michele % 58
25233 % Marsh, Allie % 22
26145 % Melanson, Megan % 39
27187 % Porter, Courtney % 43
27125 % Porter, Curtis % 44
17536 % Webber, Gabriela % 35
Pelham
24730 % Cunningham, Jacob % 25
26804 % Giuffre, Stephen % 35
27678 % Muldoon, Amanda % 42
30556 % Whitman, Valerie % 46
Salem
29533 % Dolan, Kelly % 48
26007 % Ferris, Warren % 35
30313 % Halvatzes, Nicole % 32
16788 % Sarsfield, Lindsay % 38
24658 % Tautkus, Michelle % 44
7188 % Toscano, John % 54
25127 % Verbeek, Gerard % 52
Windham
30730 % Campbell, Corey % 29
29462 % Carracedo, Tracy % 52
25722 % Conroy, Christopher % 39
10537 % Crowley, Amy % 39
30775 % Healey, Christopher % 37
15184 % Madden, William % 51
25169 % Meehan, Meghan % 40
23202 % Moore, Christopher % 73
26702 % Moran, Naomi % 27
24807 % Morris, Gregory % 50
18454 % Perks, Lisa % 42
15210 % Sullivan-Powers, Meghan % 39
4039 % Tilton, Lauren % 41
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.