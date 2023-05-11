PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will open their 2023 regular season at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 as part of a 17-game schedule that features four prime-time matchups, including two Thursday night games at Acrisure Stadium.
It's the first time the Steelers have opened with back-to-back home games since 1997.
Two of those prime-time games will immediately follow the season opener — Sept. 18 at home against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night and a Sunday night road game in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Sept. 24.
The game against the Raiders, plus an Oct. 22 game in Los Angeles against the Rams, will be two of the attractive travel destinations for Steelers fans.
The two Thursday night home games are Nov. 2 against the Tennessee Titans and Dec. 7 against the New England Patriots.
If the Steelers have eyes on challenging for the AFC North title, they have to wait until Nov. 26 before they get a shot at the defending champion Bengals in Cincinnati. They will get the Bengals again four weeks later at home on Dec. 23.
After opening the regular season with two home games, they finish with back-to-back road games in Seattle on New Year's Eve and in Baltimore on either Jan 6 or 7. The exact day will be determined later in the season. The Steelers' first game against the Ravens is Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers' Week 15 game in Indianapolis has not officially been set by the league, either. The game will be played either Dec. 16 or 17.
Because the Steelers have a ninth home game this year, they will play only one preseason game at Acrisure Stadium — Week 2 against the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. Their two preseason road games are against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 1) and Atlanta Falcons (Week 3). The dates are to be determined.
PRESEASON
Aug. 11 (TBD) — at Tampa Bay
Aug. 19 (TBD) — Buffalo
Week 3 (TBD) — at Atlanta
REGULAR SEASON
Sept. 10 — San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 — Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 24 — at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at Houston, 1 p.m.
Oct. 8 — Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15 — Bye
Oct. 22 — at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Oct. 29 — Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Nov. 2 — Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 12 — Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Nov. 19 — at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Nov. 26 — at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Dec. 3 — Arizona, 1 p.m.
Dec. 7 — New England, 8:15 p.m.
Dec. 16-17 (TBD) — at Indianapolis
Dec. 23 — Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 31 — at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Jan. 6-7 (TBD) — at Baltimore
(c)2023 the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Visit the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at www.post-gazette.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.