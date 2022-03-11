North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. High 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.