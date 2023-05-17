230518 ET BUDGET
THURSDAY, MAY 18
READER: Worker injured at Best Western demolition site Haverhill, 5-17-2023. This morning 5-17-23 Police and fire received a call from the Best Western Demolition site that a worker was buried under cement blocks. The call came in from the on-duty fire detail. Aerial photo by Al Pereira
CENTERPIECE: 230517-news-church >> with four photos by Julie. FILED and in DN 2.0. It’s the DN centerpiece this week. Historic East Derry church continues major restoration project. >> SENT at 19" + 4 photos
LEAD: 230518-news-investigation, Police say that the speed of the truck was not a factor in the crash that killed Sidney Olson and that the lights were working properly
OFFLEAD: FILED: 230518-news-poetsbridge A woman drove through the rustic wooden guardrail leading to the Poet's Bridge at Whittier's Birthplace.. Caretakers eager to see it repaired.. City says it's working on it.. Photo by mike labella >> SENT by DAVE at 17"
BOTTOM:
JUMP: 230517-news-lawday >> Haverhill Bar Association celebrated Law Day at Haverhill District Court, We recap the event and include photos. Kirk wants this for next week's gazette as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.