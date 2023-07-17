Retail energy — Supporters of retail electricity markets are touting a new report set to be released on Monday suggesting that energy consumers want more choice in where they get their power. (Monday, 500-600 words)
Racial bias lawsuit — After more than 15 years of litigation state is preparing to pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit filed by hundreds of black and Hispanic police officers, who claimed they were forced to take a racially biased promotional exam. (Monday, 500-600 words)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.