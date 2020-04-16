240 boxes of Girl Scout cookies donated to good cause

NEWBURYPORT – With coronavirus social distancing nixing outdoor sales of Girl Scout cookies this season, 8-year-old Lilliann Potts of Brownie Troop 82328 and her mother, Laurie Potts, have been holding on to 240 boxes for almost two months.
“I literally walked past them for a month and a half,” Laurie Potts said.
But on Friday, 196 of those boxes will be driven over to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where her husband is a nurse, and dozens of other boxes will go to Market Basket in Newburyport.
The donations were made possible Tuesday when mother and daughter sold all the cookies in one day after putting out word on social media that they wanted to find a good home for the delicious treats.
“By the time I went to bed last night, it was awesome,” Laurie Potts said Wednesday morning.
In her Facebook post, she asked residents to deposit $5 into her Venmo online payment account and within minutes, the orders began pouring in. And when it was all over, the Potts had raised $1,200 for the Girl Scouts.
“It makes me feel happy,” Lilliann said, adding that she wasn’t surprised the cookies sold so quickly because they’re so good.
Laurie Potts said the lightning-fast sales reinforced her feelings that Greater Newburyport residents are generous and come together during a crisis.
“Amazing, I said it last night,” she said.
