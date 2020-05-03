3-war vet, mountain climber beats COVID at 94

SALEM, N.H. — Henry “Bud” Watts is no stranger to physical feats: A Navy career landed him in WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam; he trekked to the base camp of Mt. Everest at age 69; and most recently, at 94, survived COVID-19.
Watts is among 21 residents and four employees infected with the novel coronavirus in the memory care unit of The Residence at Salem Woods. According to his family, he tested positive April 17 without having many symptoms.
Records show 10 of his peers at Salem Woods died last month of suspected COVID-19 complications
His daughter, Michelle Watts, 66, works in a Haverhill nursing home and is recovering at home after also testing positive nearly two weeks ago.
“No fever, no cough, no shortness of breath,” she said of both her and her dad’s experience with the coronavirus. “For me it was extreme exhaustion and I lost my sense of taste and smell. I’m thinking maybe his genes rubbed off on me, and that’s why I’m lucky to be recovering from this well, too.”
Her sister, Nancie Conlon of Atkinson said caretakers at The Residence at Salem Woods noticed their dad with a raspy voice and in need of more naps than usual. A mobile state lab tested everyone in the unit once workers noticed more people becoming sick.
Family has not been able to visit face-to-face since early March, when the pandemic shuttered nursing homes. Instead, Conlon said they take turns dropping off cards, photo albums of family memories and goodies.
“I’m in touch with the nurses quite a bit during the week,” Conlon said. “When I FaceTimed him over the weekend, he was out eating in the dining room and feeling much better. He had more strength, he was talking to people. It felt really good to finally see him get out of his room.”
Although uncertain about when she can safely reunite with her dad, Conlon smiles when she talks about eventually being able to join him for some of his favorites: crossword puzzles, Chinese checkers, watching "Wheel of Fortune," "Blue Bloods," the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.
Hobbies from his younger days brought him to higher altitudes and faraway places.
As a Lieutenant in the Navy from 1943 to 1970, he hiked mountains in Greece, Italy, Japan and Norway, according to archives of The Eagle-Tribune that highlighted local veterans.
In retirement, he hiked each of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot peaks and later traveled across the globe for more demanding excursions.
In a column about Groveland’s most active retirees, he described for a reporter a breathtaking panorama of mountains he once saw from 18,450 feet up Mt. Kalapathar in Nepal.
But his happiest moments, according to his daughters, were the Saturday nights he spent dancing in the Merrimack Valley with his beloved wife of 70 years, Marjorie. The couple raised four children in a home he built on King Street in Groveland.
“We’re proud of him for a lot of things,” Michelle Watts said. “He’s a special guy.”