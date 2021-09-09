It's going to be an action-packed day as the Andover 375th Committee hosts its big kickoff event on Sept. 25 at the Lower Shawsheen Playground and track area.
“After the past 18 socially distanced months, Andover is ready to party,” said Buzz Stapczynski, chair of the committee. “Andover Community Day will be a party that will be fondly remembered for years to come.”
The committee is working with local nonprofits, businesses and organizations to host events throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The morning will start with outdoor fitness classes lead by YMCA instructors. Later in the morning, there will be games and local groups will perform. There will even be historic trolly tours of the town throughout the day.
The festivities culminate with an outdoor movie and light shows on the Shawsheen River when the sun sets.
The 375th Committee has had a series of smaller events since May — closer to the town's official birthday. Now, with pandemic restrictions easing, the group will be hosting larger events throughout the rest of the year.
There will be a car show on Main Street on Oct. 17 and a "First Night" celebration on Dec. 31.
For more information on events visit andover375.org.