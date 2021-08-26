It's been a project years in the making, and next week Andover officials will have a recommendation on which developer should be awarded the multimillion dollar Town Yard redevelopment.
The Town Yard Selection Committee has whittled the applicant pool from nine to four developers still in the running. The committee plans to host in-person interviews with the remaining developers – Leggat McCall Properties, Minco Development, Procopio Companies and Trinity Financial – on September 1 and 2 before making the final decision at Thursday's meeting.
"Each proposal is pretty even," said Teresa Penzola, the town purchasing agent who is in charge of the bid process. "Each has something unique that will attract people, but each has something that could be worked on. That's why the committee choose to interview each (developer) to make this final decision."
Community space is an essential part of the redevelopment project as Andover residents helped design the proposal process for developers to submit their ideas by requesting environmentally friendly development, ample community space and residential space to add to the downtown. The 3-acre old Town Yard parcel in the Historic Mill District currently is home to a few abandoned buildings since the town built a new Town Yard on Campanelli Drive in 2019.
Town officials built the new Town Yard away from the downtown to allow redevelopment and more residential apartments near the MBTA commuter rail stop.
One developer, Boston-based Leggat McCall Properties, planned an amphitheater and outdoor plaza which could accommodate a farmers market, food trucks or other pop-up events, according to its plan. The plan also includes 136 apartments that are studios up to two bedrooms and retail space.
Minco Development similarly plans for 136 apartments that range from one-bedroom to three. Residents of the building will also have a small dog park, according to the plans. The North Andover developer plans for a community building and a smaller outdoor plaza and more green space for the building's residents and other locals to use.
Procopio Companies also plans for 136 residential units. From the plans, it's unclear how many bedrooms the apartments and condominiums would have. The Lynfield developer utilizes underground parking spaces to plan for three different mixed-use residential buildings — two apartment buildings and one condominium building. On the first floor of the condos would be retail and restaurant space, and the first floor of one apartment building would have more retail, according to the plans.
Trinity Financial's plan went above the town's proposal requirement of providing at least 15% of proposed housing units to be affordable.
The Boston-based developer planned for 90 units, including mostly affordable housing with only 16 units at market-rate. The remaining 74 apartments would be for people making under 80%, 60% or 30% of the area median income. For a family of four the median income is $98,000 in Andover, according to most recent census data.
Trinity's plan also includes commercial space not yet defined — retail or restaurant — for some space in the two residential buildings. Plans also include an outdoor plaza that would be the community space and all of the buildings would feature some public art. There would be a sound wall between the train station and the development that would feature a mural, according to the plans.
All four of the developers left in the process have built similar mixed-use and residential spaces, according to their proposals.
Trinity Financial is currently working with North Andover on the proposed Royal Crest redevelopment project that will include apartments, Merrimack College dormitories, restaurants, retail and a hotel on the 76-acre property. Trinity also worked on the nearly completed Ballardvale Fire Station and recently renovated Andover's Robb Senior Center.
All four will be presenting their plans to the selection committee on Sept. 1 and 2. The meeting will be public, however, there is no opportunity for public comment. The committee will make its decision on which firm to recommend to the Select Board, which will make the final decision on awarding the project later in September. Then the town manager's office will negotiate the sale to whichever developer is chosen.
For more information and to see the plans visit andoverma.gov/181/Town-Yard-Redevelopment.