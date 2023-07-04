Tuna in July
HAVERHILL — The local nonprofit 411 Cares is looking to collect 1,000 cans of tuna (in water only) this summer and has partnered with City Councilor Tom Sullivan for the collection drive.
The tuna will be used by 411 Cares volunteers to make tuna salad sandwiches once a week for veterans living in the Mansion at 65 Cedar St., and for homeless people who stop by the Drop In Center located in the basement of the UU Church at 16 Ashland St.
"If we can collect 1,000 cans we can make tuna salad sandwiches one day a week for 20 weeks for the Mansion and for the Drop-In Center," said Dee Jacobs O'Neil, director of 411 Cares.
Cans of tuna (in water only) can be dropped off at any of the three Haverhill Bank locations or at Battlegrounds Coffee as well as Stem Haverhill on Washington Street, at the EZ-Mart in Lafayette Square or on the porch of 77 Longview St. Other porch drop off locations are 285 North Broadway, 179 Rosemont St., and 31 Franzone Drive. Market Basket gift cards are always accepted.
Volunteer drivers needed for Meals on Wheels
LAWRENCE — AgeSpan is seeking volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program in communities in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Volunteer drivers deliver a daily nutritious meal as well as a friendly smile and wellness check. AgeSpan offers flexible schedules requiring just a few hours per week with no nights, weekends, or holidays.
AgeSpan pays a mileage reimbursement and free training for adults aged 18 and over. AgeSpan officials say this is a fantastic opportunity for retirees, couples, friends, and family members to help out adults age 60 and over and people with disabilities.
Contact AgeSpan's volunteer & intern program office 978-946-1272 or email volunteerprograms@agespan.org.
AgeSpan, formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, is a private, nonprofit agency dedicated to helping people in northeast Massachusetts maintain the highest level of independence, health, and safety as they age. Visit agespan.org or call 800-892-0890.
Lupoli donates to food pantry (SEE PHOTO IN SYSTEM OF SAL HOLDING TWO JARS OF HIS MARINARA SAUCE)
HAVERHILL — local developer and restaurateur, Sal Lupoli, recently donated 300 jars of Sal’s Marinara sauce and 300 one-pound boxes of pasta to Somebody Cares Food Pantry.
“My family and I are so blessed to have more than we could ever ask for," Lupoli said. "Hopefully this donation will make a difference for the many families who are in need.”
Somebody Cares New England is a nonprofit, Christ-based community caring organization committed to alleviating hunger, homelessness and being an advocate for children, youth and the elderly.
Lupoli made the donation on behalf of his family which includes his wife Kati, son Sal Jr. and daughter Mary, as well as Lupoli Companies, headquartered at Riverwalk Innovation District in Lawrence. Lupoli is also in the beginning stages of redeveloping the Goeke parking deck and surrounding blocks in downtown Haverhill.
Bradford Common outdoor music series returns
HAVERHILL — The Bradford Common Outdoor Music Series returns with its first show on Friday, July 7, featuring Frankie Boy & The Blues Express with opening act David Stuart, Tyler & Henery. All performances are on Friday evenings from 6 to 8:15 p.m., are family friendly, and are sponsored by the First Church of Christ.
Other performances are David Spaulding & The Double Edge Blues Band on July 14 with opening act Scotty Ray Clark, Michael Cataldo, and Wayne Benham; Johnny B & The Surprise on July 21 with opening act Alan Foucault; Nate Perry & The Ragged Company on July 28 with opening act Steve Pearson and Blind Willy; Paul Prue & The Delta Kings on Aug. 4 with opening act Eddie Felker, and My Devine on Aug. 11 with opening act Liam Foley. Rain date is Aug. 18. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.
For more information contact Paul Prue at 978-590-2119.
Summer concert series planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens will host a summer concert series in the gardens. Each concert will feature various beer and food vendors. Outside food and drink are prohibited. Please bring your own chairs and bug spray if desired.
Here is the schedule of events: July 7, Vibe Check; July 14, Catnip Junkies; July 21, Boston Baked Blues; July 28, Portrait in Jazz; Aug. 4, Southern Rail; Aug. 11, Koliba; Aug. 18, Los Sugar Kings, and Aug. 25, North River Music. Refunds must be requested within seven days of the event.
For tickets and details on each concert visit online at tinyurl.com/5n7nevew.
Essex Art Center to hold annual block party
LAWRENCE — Essex Art Center at 56 Island St. will present its third annual block party, Fiesta en la calle, on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.
The event will include live music, dancing, games, art activities, and ice cream and starts at 11 a.m. with family-friendly programming, including a participatory dance session with Izizwe Dance Studio. Performances, curated by Lawrence musician Felipe Collazo, feature Ray Liriano, Veronica Robles, and Los Negros De La Rumba.
Local nonprofits and businesses will have information about their programs and cuisine. Indoors, an inclusive art show and sale will highlight the work of professional artists and youth artists, many exhibiting and selling their works for the first time. Proceeds from artwork sales benefit the artists and support Essex Art Center's free and reduced-cost programming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.