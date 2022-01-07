DALLAS — Jason Kidd last week made a New Year’s resolution to stay positive through the Mavericks’ adversity.
Interesting word choice given that most of the Mavericks’ hardship has happened in the form of positive COVID-19 tests.
Regardless, the Mavericks’ coach looked to 2022 with hope for improved health and on-court results for his team.
Most followers feel the same, though the franchise faces plenty of uncertainty entering a calendar year during which the Mavericks will aim to snap a playoff series drought, continue to build their roster around Luka Doncic and hope their two superstars can — finally, eventually — mesh in Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison’s new regime.
Here are the five biggest questions the Mavericks will face in 2022:
When will Doncic, Porzingis develop consistent availability and rapport?
Over the last two-plus seasons, the Mavericks’ stars seem to rotate in a pattern.
One misses a few games and then comes back — only for the other to exit the lineup soon after.
The latest example: After missing 10 consecutive games with ankle soreness and COVID-19, Doncic played Sunday against Oklahoma City, where Kristaps Porzingis sat out for rest in the back to back. The next morning, Porzingis tested positive for COVID-19, too, further delaying his on-court reunion with Doncic.
The two have played together in just 15 of 38 games this season and not since Dec. 10.
The Mavericks have played without one — or both — in 83 of 185 games (44.9%) from when Porzingis debuted in Dallas in October 2019 through Wednesday’s win over Golden State. In short: The team has played more than a full season’s worth of games without at least one of their two best players in just over two years.
Doncic and Porzingis have shown glimpses of standout duo potential when available, but the Mavericks will need both to be healthy and in rhythm to make a legitimate playoff push.
What moves will Nico Harrison make in his first full offseason?
Fans are eager — to put it lightly — for the Mavericks to make notable offseason additions to build the core of the team to best complement Doncic.
It’s not yet fair to judge the signings from Harrison’s first free-agency period in Dallas, when the first-time general manager had less than two months and no draft picks to prepare after taking the job.
But this year, the Mavericks still hold their first- and second-round draft picks and face new salary-cap logistics to work around Doncic’s $207 million contract extension — which will kick in this summer — and Harrison will benefit from a traditional annual cycle to see whether his history of strong relationships around the league will boost the Mavericks’ offseason prospects.
Will Jalen Brunson re-sign with Dallas?
Where would the Mavericks be this season without Brunson? He’s one of just three players to miss no more than one game this season and among the few who have — so far — avoided contracting COVID-19 over the last month.
While starting in place of Doncic for 10 games in December, Brunson shined, averaging 21.0 points, 7.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51.3% from the field. He’s scored in double figures in a career-best 19 consecutive games — and counting — and is on pace for a career-best year in almost all statistical categories.
Earning $1.8 million this season in the final year of his second-round rookie contract, Brunson is now eligible for a four-year, $55 million extension, as is Dorian Finney-Smith. But the two should command significantly more interest and value by waiting to sign a deal during unrestricted free agency this summer.
Will Brunson seek a starting point guard role elsewhere after playing backup to Doncic since their 2018 draft selections? Or does his recent elevation to the starting lineup alongside Doncic signal the Mavericks’ latest step in expanding Brunson’s impact and potential as a long-term Maverick?
Does Kidd’s offense work?
So far, Kidd’s emphasis on the Mavericks running their offense with more frequent touches in the paint and post-up looks has generated open shot opportunities.
Dallas ranks fourth in the league for average field-goal attempts (28.4 per game) with the closest four to six feet away, according to the NBA’s shot dashboard.
But the team is seventh-worst in open-field-goal shooting percentage (40.7%).
Can that change?
The nature of some of the shots in Kidd’s system — off the dribble or from passes at new angles — has forced some of the Mavericks’ role players to take on more responsibility to create for themselves or teammates. While the shots may be considered open, the statistics don’t account for familiarity or ability.
But in good news: The team’s ball movement and offensive flow seemed to improve, especially when they looked to first score inside, at the end of 2021, even while the COVID-19 outbreak forced several replacement players into the rotation.
Will the playoff drought end?
If the Mavericks advance to the second round this season — winning their first playoff series since the 2011 championship run — most will consider the first year under Kidd and Harrison a success, especially because COVID-19 and injuries have ravaged the roster early.
If they endure a third consecutive first-round exit — or, worse, miss the postseason altogether — the same health caveats above will apply, but the pressure on owner Mark Cuban and the organization to capitalize on Doncic’s increasing stardom will reach new heights.
Check back in early May to see how Dallas answers its most pertinent, definitive question of the year.
