FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Cowboys waved bye-bye to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. CeeDee Lamb caught a 35-yard touchdown pass with 3:52 left in overtime to give the Cowboys a wild 35-29 victory over the Patriots.
Dallas will go into the bye week with a 5-1 record and a commanding three-game lead in the NFC East.
Here are five thoughts about Cowboys-Patriots:
The game-winning drive was perfect
The Cowboys finished the game-winning drive when Dak Prescott found receiver CeeDee Lamb on a nice play of 35 yards for the winning score. Lamb beat Patriots corner Jalen Mills to the end zone with plenty of cushion.
After scoring, Lamb stood in front of Mills and waved bye-bye, upsetting the cornerback. Lamb finished the game with nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. On a day where Amari Cooper disappeared at times -- he did have a catch in overtime -- it was Lamb who took over when necessary. The Cowboys offense used the run game, as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard both had carries, and Prescott found Dalton Schultz for a 6-yard reception along the way during the winning drive. It was perfect Cowboys offense, where they use all of their weapons when necessary.
Lamb and Wilson make plays late in regulation
On the Cowboys’ game-tying drive in regulation, CeeDee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson made two fantastic plays to keep the drive alive. Wilson made a diving sideline catch for 13 yards on a fourth-and-4 play. Lamb was wide open to make a 24-yard reception in the middle of the field on a third-and-25 play that pushed the Cowboys into field goal range. Greg Zuerlein made a game-tying 49-yard field goal with 20 seconds left to eventually send the game into overtime.
After Trevon Diggs, there’s Randy Gregory
Randy Gregory took over the team lead in sacks with four as he recorded two sacks on Sunday. Gregory beat the blocks of left tackle Isaiah Wynn and right tackle Justin Herron. Gregory is putting together a nice season for the defense, and has been somewhat overlooked with Trevon Diggs getting so much attention at cornerback for his seven interceptions. (Diggs had a pick-six with 2:27 left to extend his string of interceptions to a NFL-tying six consecutive games to start a season.)
After failing to get a sack in the first two weeks of the 2021 season, Gregory has picked up four sacks the last three weeks. Of course, sacks aren’t the only measure of how a pass rusher performs, but overall Gregory, next to Diggs, has been the Cowboys’ best defensive player.
Decisions, decisions and more decisions
Second-guessing football coaches is a way of life around here. No different on Sunday for Mike McCarthy. The first decision to question is when McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Cowboys 34 on the first series of the game. Ezekiel Elliott was stopped for no gain and after a McCarthy challenge, the ruling was confirmed. Then late in the first half, the Cowboys had four chances to get a touchdown from the Patriots 1.
Even with guard Connor McGovern on the field for all four plays, the Cowboys couldn’t get that one yard, costing them at least six points. At worst, the Cowboys could have attempted a field goal with about 1:32 left in the half. But Moore called for Dak Prescott to attempt a quarterback sneak on third and fourth downs and it didn’t work. He fumbled the ball as he crossed the goal line on fourth down and the Patriots recovered for a touchback. Maybe McCarthy should have attempted a field goal.
Offensive line problems
It’s not so much the pressure Dak Prescott was under, but the penalties by the Cowboys offensive line that held the offense back against the Patriots. There were eight penalties against the OL in the game -- two on Tyron Smith (holding and illegal use of hands), three on Connor Williams (two holding and one unsportsmanlike conduct), one on Zack Martin (illegal man downfield) and one on Terence Steele (false start).
Center Tyler Biadasz ensured all five starting lineman would be penalized Sunday with a false start late in the third quarter. When Smith left with a left ankle injury in the third quarter, his replacement Ty Nsekhe didn’t get called for any penalties. The penalties compound the fact the Cowboys failed to get any significant push up the middle for some key run plays. The failures on third and fourth downs late in the first half show this wasn’t a great display by the Cowboys offensive line.
©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.