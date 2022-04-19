FILE - Maria Sharapova of Russia attends a meeting with her fans at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2019 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia on Jan. 30, 2019. Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion retired from the sport in February 2020. She delivered the pregnancy news via a social media post on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, her 35th birthday.