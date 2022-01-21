FILE- Czech Republic's David Krejci, back, and teammates celebrate a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Czech Republic at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, May 17, 2018. On Friday Jan. 21, 2022, the Czech Republic's ice hockey team's coach Filip Pesan told reporters six of the 12 players who came from Russia's based KHL tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Beijing Olympics.