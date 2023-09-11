"The Love That Held Us Together 22 Years," a poem by Deyanarah Gueierrez
It is devastating as it is liberating to know that 22 years ago, we had been attacked.
In our home, where we lived our normal lives, where thousands of families, friends, and people we once knew, were taken from us from the hands of those who could not have known what it means to be a family.
But in times of need, we come together to help one another because when one of us is suffering, we are all suffering.
So 22 years ago, we were forced to endure such sadness and animosity.
But 22 years later, we have grown as a country, as people, as individuals.
Despite the tragedy that was brought upon our country that stopped the spinning of the earth, the ticking of the clock, and the rivers of faith from flowing, we still take moments such as these to honor and remember those whom we shouldn’t have lost.
We cannot change the past, but we can control what we do now.
We commemorate those who lost their lives but will forever live in our hearts, and honor those who gave their life to help others in their time of need.
The attack on our country left an impact on all who were there to live through it. People remember exactly what they were doing that day because for all those who lived during it, a piece of their heart broke for those who didn’t.
And as time passed,
8:46 a.m., fear and sadness swept all over.
9:03 a.m., anxiety fills the mind, the heart.
9:37 a.m., already to many lost.
9:59 a.m., no one knew what was to come next…
10:28 a.m.
These times signify the times we cannot get back. The times when we could only pray for families, pray for those who did survive, and pray that we may all be strong enough to help each other. The sacrifices of those who passed, reminds us of all that we have and how not to take any day for granted.
That day communities came together, strangers, neighbors, and acquaintances helped one another in their time of grief, hurt, and of shock.
We will always remember what happened on September 11, 2001. But not just for the loss of life, but for the life of faith. We may all know that when the time is needed, there will be those around us who will help uplift us, guide us, and make the pain just a bit more bearable to live with.
We cannot take back what happened that day, but we can always remember the love that surrounded our community.
Twenty two years ago a tragedy happened. But it wasn’t the day we failed, it was the day we grew. So, I refuse to believe that the love that was shared throughout the world wasn’t the ultimate cure for our sick country.
To remember a time when nothing else mattered. Hearts beating, to heart breaking, Hearts stopping, to hearts sharing.
Twenty two years ago, it wasn’t a day that changed everything, it was the years it took to rebuild. It was the years it took to heal, it was the years it took to finally find peace in the chaos. But who says it does not still happen now, 22 years later?
Remembering and celebrating the events of the 9/11 attacks still hold tender vines to the hearts who live with all that pain. It is distressing to remember but liberating to know that when we needed it, we all helped each other to live through it.
And still 22 years later, we cherish the strength of love that holds us together despite all that had happened that day, 22 years ago.
Thank you all and never forget the love that held us together.
