FILE - Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, of Belarus, runs in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Japan, on July 30, 2021. Tsimanouskaya, the Belarusian sprinter whose team tried to force her out of the Tokyo Olympics, has been declared eligible to represent Poland ahead of the upcoming world championships. Tsimanouskaya's profile on the website of World Athletics, track and field's governing body, was updated Monday Aug. 7, 2023 with a note that she became eligible to compete for Poland the day before.