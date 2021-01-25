ANDOVER — The assisted living facility Stone Hill at Andover went all out for its senior residents and staff to celebrate getting vaccinated Jan.14.
It was festive day including balloons, a photo booth and stickers reading, "I'm vaccinated." This all was meant to mark the beginning of the end of the pandemic that has hit facilities like Stone Hill particularly hard.
“Vaccination day at Stone Hill was so amazing," said Karla Rossi, executive director of the facility.
"It was a day filled with hope and celebration for all. It provided hope for those looking forward to hugging friends, family and loved ones," she added. "Most importantly there was hope for our seniors who have been living a ‘new normal’ through countless holidays, birthdays and celebrations. We now have faith that the challenging times will finally come to an end.”
Residents and associates at Stone Hill were smiling with their eyes and under their masks as they received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Rossi said. Staff sent photos to residents' families as they received their shots.
“I thank my lucky stars every day that my mom is a resident at Stone Hill. I can't even imagine how awful it would have been for her to be living alone in our family home throughout this past year,” said Mark Morley after he saw his mother, Julie, getting the vaccine.