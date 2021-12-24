HARTFORD, Conn. — The No. 11 UConn women’s basketball team dispersed for the holiday break showcasing the growth it has made since losing reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers until February with a knee injury.
The Huskies also showed how much work lies in front of them if they want to make a 14th consecutive trip to the Final Four.
To get into the holiday spirit, here are a few items we suspect are on UConn’s wish list as it enters 2022 and the next phase of the season:
Azzi Fudd, Nika Mühl back ASAP
While much of the attention has been on Bueckers’ absence, it’s hindered the Huskies to be without both sharpshooter Azzi Fudd for five games and backup point guard Nika Mühl for three. Fudd and Mühl are dynamic playmakers who also allow UConn to stretch the floor. Without them plus Bueckers, the Huskies have played with just three guards (Christyn Williams, Evina Westbrook and Caroline Ducharme) the last three games.
“You can always figure out a way to put five guards out on the floor and figure out something,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “But when you’re limited and your guards have got to play 40 minutes, it’s wearing.”
Auriemma said before the holiday break that Fudd and Mühl were progressing well as they recover from foot injuries. The Huskies would get a major boost if either (or ideally both) players return for this tough upcoming stretch of conference play against Marquette (Wednesday) and DePaul (Dec. 31).
The Huskies would also benefit greatly by adding Aubrey Griffin back into the rotation. The junior’s status is in question due to lingering back issues that, in addition to a high-ankle sprain, have delayed her season debut. Auriemma wasn’t even comfortable to provide a timeline for her potential return.
Better 3-point shooting
Whether it’s from Fudd and Mühl once they return, or Westbrook and Williams, threats from the perimeter must come from somewhere. The Huskies weren’t a fabulous 3-point shooting team with Bueckers, but since her injury, they’ve put up some poor numbers from the arc (2 for 15 against Georgia Tech, 3 for 15 against Louisville). Their 3-point clip on the season is merely 31.8%, practically unheard of from a UConn team.
Can Westbrook and Williams get their percentages from the arc closer to the mid- to high-30s? They’re both shooting approximately 30%. Can Mühl knock down open shots from the perimeter when she gets back? Or is the best bet that a healthy Fudd finds a groove similar to what we saw in the USF game where she hit 6 of 9 from the arc?
Until any of that happens, the Huskies will remain one-dimensional, easier to defend and the rest of their offense will suffer.
A March 2021-esque Christyn Williams
Williams played the best basketball of her career in the 2021 Big East and NCAA tournaments, emerging as a lockdown defender and an aggressive, effective scorer. That version of Williams has largely been absent to start her senior season. Her best game offensively was when she scored a career-high 31 points against Minnesota, but perhaps most concerning is that when her team has needed her to step up most with Bueckers out, she’s averaging just 11.3 points per game.
Maybe this holiday break will do Williams good. She’s been known to fall into ruts and eventually pull herself out. If Williams can channel that March 2021 version of herself, she and the Huskies will be in much better shape.
A revitalized Aaliyah Edwards
Aside from a great game against Seton Hall, sophomore Aaliyah Edwards has largely been a shell of what she was last season when she was Big East sixth woman of the year. After posting one of the best individual clips from the field in the country (68.9%), she’s shooting just 46.2% through nine games. Her rebounds are way down (5.7 per game to 3.6), and she’s only taken four shots from the free-throw line. Chiefly, she just hasn’t come out with the aggressiveness and tenacity that made Auriemma recruit her in the first place. After starting the first seven games of the season, Auriemma has tried bringing her off the bench, but with minimal impact.
Similar to Williams, a dominant version of Edwards doesn’t need to be built from scratch. She just needs to find a way to get back to it.
A résumé-boosting nonconference win
The biggest issue with UConn’s five-point loss to Louisville wasn’t that it was the third loss of the season for the Huskies. It was arguably more that they missed another opportunity to pick up a signature nonconference win. With conference play about to get underway, the Huskies only have three more non-league games remaining: Jan. 17 at Oregon, which has lost key pieces due to injury and is unranked following a slew of losses; Jan. 27 at top-ranked, undefeated South Carolina; and Feb. 6 vs. No. 7 Tennessee. Based off the recovery timeline provided for Bueckers, she would miss all three of these games.
Currently, the Huskies’ best wins are over No. 18 USF and No. 20 Notre Dame. The best option for a résumé-boosting win may be that Tennessee game, but it’ll still be a tough matchup as the Vols are ranked in the top 10 while missing their best player, Rae Burrell, who suffered a non-ACL knee injury in the first game of the season.
Most recently, ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme had UConn as the No. 4 seed in the Bridgeport Region, alongside No. 1 NC State, No. 2 Tennessee and No. 3 Maryland, and he doesn’t even have UConn winning the Big East. Some chaos elsewhere across the country could give the Huskies an additional boost up the line.
Mental focus, toughness for 40 minutes
After the Huskies fell to South Carolina in the Bahamas, Auriemma attributed their fourth-quarter collapse to “mental fatigue” and lack of “mental toughness.”
With UConn struggling down the stretch in its two most recent losses — scoring five points in the fourth at Georgia Tech and no player outside of Ducharme doing much in the fourth against Louisville — this seems to be a recurring issue for the team. Even in UConn’s win over UCLA, the Bruins made a late run to cut the deficit to four, in large part because the Huskies missed 10 of their 19 free-throw attempts in the final frame.
In the practices after the South Carolina game, Auriemma put the team in situations where it was outside its comfort zone to challenge the players to find other ways to win.
Both with and without Bueckers, it’s clear this team is not quite there yet.
Did we mention health?
If all goes to plan, Fudd and Mühl will not have recurring problems with their foot injuries this season, Griffin’s back issues will be mitigated and the injury bug won’t make another round through a team that, due to Saylor Poffenbarger and Mir McLean transfers, is already two players leaner than it was to start the season.
Assuming she doesn’t face any setbacks with her recovery, Bueckers should return at some point in February and ideally have enough time to brush the rust off and get re-incorporated into the Huskies’ system. The players surrounding her will likely be better, just look at Ducharme’s and Dorka Juhász’s growth over the last two weeks. The team will have to figure out how to mesh and ensure it has well-defined roles so it can be at its best come March.
It’s far from ideal that the Huskies will be without Bueckers for the remainder of their nonconference schedule, but whenever she gets back, there’s no doubt that their best shot at making it to Minneapolis and beyond this spring rests in her hands or, well, left knee.
