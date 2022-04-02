PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett doesn't know where he's going to be drafted. He admitted that at Pitt's pro day two weeks ago, recognizing the hyper-active swapping and signing of veteran quarterbacks this NFL offseason.
"Every day I wake up and there's some news going on," Pickett said. "But I'll be right where I'm supposed to be at the end of April. So I'm excited to get there."
The end of April is getting close. We're four weeks away from the NFL draft, which means the speculation around which prospects will go where is bound to ratchet up.
In reality, mock draft season has been in full swing for a while now. Every national outlet that covers the NFL seemingly has an updated version after major trades and transactions. While draft analysts aren't nearly as accurate as bracketology experts, it is worthwhile to keep up with team needs and trends. And in Pickett's case, there are teams that still need quarterbacks — even if they already have one.
Based on a collection of mock drafts, let's look at Pickett's possible landing spots in the first round with thoughts on each.
Carolina Panthers
Draft position: No. 6 overall
Mocks: ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum, The Ringer's Danny Kelly, CBS Sports' Will Brinson
Thoughts: This feels like Pickett's most likely destination. There's the past connection with Pickett and Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who coached at Temple and had Pickett committed to the Owls before Pitt swooped in with an offer. There's the presence Carolina had at Pitt's pro day with its head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, general manager and assistant GM in attendance. There's the David Tepper ties, as much as the owner's Pitt degree may or may not factor in. And perhaps most importantly, there's desperation. Rhule's record is 10-23 after two seasons in Carolina. And after the Sam Darnold experiment failed, the Panthers need to compete. Pickett is the most NFL-ready quarterback in this class.
Philadelphia Eagles
Draft position: Nos. 15, 16, 19
Mocks: Yahoo's Eric Edholm, Pro Football Network's Cam Mellor
Thoughts: Eagles general manager Howie Roseman once used the term "quarterback factory" when justifying drafting Jalen Hurts less than a year after signing Carson Wentz to an extension. That phrase has been a lightning rod for jokes ever since ... but there's something to the infatuation Philly's front office has with quarterbacks. The Eagles were reportedly interested in both Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. Hurts was solid in 2021 but not good enough to ensure he's the face of the franchise. Roseman was in attendance for Pickett's win over Sam Howell's North Carolina this past November at Heinz Field. The Eagles also took Pickett out to dinner the night before his pro day. Sometimes where there's smoke, there's fire.
New Orleans Saints
Draft position: No. 18
Mocks: ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah
Thoughts: Again, mock drafts are an imperfect practice and are often changed. But it's noteworthy that two of the most plugged-in and experienced draft experts have Pickett going to New Orleans. After missing out on Watson, the Saints re-signed Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million contract with $21 million guaranteed. They also brought in Andy Dalton as a backup. But neither of those moves should preclude the Saints from taking a quarterback in the first round, especially if Pickett falls to them. New Orleans had one of the best defenses in the NFL last year. Pickett could raise the Saints' offensive floor for an immediate playoff push and be their future at QB.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Draft position: No. 20
Mocks: Draft Wire's Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson
Thoughts: We know that the Steelers could use a long-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. And we know that signing Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal won't prevent them from drafting a quarterback later this month. The debate between Pickett and Liberty's Malik Willis has raged everywhere from sports talk radio to bars across the area for weeks now. There's a chance neither will make it to No. 20 overall. And there's a chance Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin will have the opportunity to choose between the two. If they're afforded that choice and take Willis, you can bet it'll conjure memories of the last time the Steelers passed on a star quarterback from Pitt. Personally, I can see the thought process behind both Pickett and Willis. Maybe we'll find out the Steelers' thought process in a few weeks.
