Here are our locals schools playing girls basketball and how their seasons are going after a month:
Andover High
The Lady Warriors are led by their tri-captains, Hailey Doherty, Tess Gobiel and Morgan Shirley. The three seniors are all 3-sport athletes at AHS and provide excellent leadership and experience on and off the court.
Junior Anna Foley has established herself as one of the premier players in the state of Massachusetts and has been a force on the offensive and defensive end so far this year.
Juniors Amelia Hanscom, Marissa Kobelski and Kathleen Yates are 3-year varsity players and have all been major contributors. Junior Ari White and Sophomore Michaela Buckley have also provided a boost and a spark to the program.
Andover coach Alan Hibino: "All of the girls have been working extremely hard every day in practice and looking to improve and get better every game. They are an amazing group of girls to work with and the staff and I cannot say enough positive things about this team."
Central Catholic High
Central got off to a good start, winning three of its first round games.
Sophomore Ashley Dinges is our leading scorer with 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Senior point guard Arlenis Veloz, senior co-captain Claire Finney and sophomore, Sam Guertin are all averaging 8.0 points.
Because of postponements Central has been working on fine tuning some things as we head into a big stretch of four games in six days.
Central coach Casey Grange: “Our hope is to get a little bit better than the day before and stay healthy.”
Fellowship Christian Academy
FCA is not 100 percent sure what to expect this year, not having had the opportunity to play in a game yet and with some obstacles already this season, including school going remote for two weeks prior to vacation, then vacation, then upon return, five players out in quarantine.
But through all this this has stayed positive and appear excited to finally play. FCA is led by Adrianna Taboucherani, junior, and freshman Avery Robichaud who both led in scoring last year. Avery also proved to be strong defensively with double digits in rebounds and steals in several games.
Fellowship Christian Academy coach: Celeste Brodnick: "We do not have any seniors this year, but Jessica Campo, sophmore, is really stepping up in practices as well as Chole & Izzy Callahan, both freshman. This is a young team, with lots of heart and a good understanding of the game. Their passion and teamwork is so exciting to watch. This may not be "their year" as a team, but watch out, it's coming soon."
Greater Lawrence Tech
The Lady Reggies are led by seniors Hessey Calixte and Lissette Perez.
This is a new team with three returning varsity players Calixte, and juniors Miany Molina and Ereily Manchester. The Lady Reggies are looking to seniors Ava Vasquez, Haley Mendez to compete and to be key players in upcoming games.
Greater Lawrence coach Tara Mansour-Neilon: "We are basically starting over, not playing last year set us back a bit. With hard work and getting back to fundamental basketball, our goal this season is to be competitive in every game we play in."
Haverhill High
The Hillies have been plagued with roster issues this season, despite getting off to a 2-1 start in MVC play.
Senior captains Kya Burdier and Andover transfer Yaribel Pena have offensively led the way, pacing this years team with averaging 19 points a piece. Sophomore Sydney Spencer is finding her home around the arc and at the rim. Defensively, Haverhill is controlling the boards thanks to Junior Captain Haley Phillips and Seniors Alexia DeOliveria and Janisa Price.
Haverhill has a long battle ahead of them but is looking to have the roster at full strength soon. Senior Captain Iesha Burgos, Juniors Linda Laffey Alley Powell, and German exchange student Carmen Elger round out the small squad for the Hillies.
Coach Melissa Tarpey: “We have yet to have a practice or game with our entire roster present, so once we can get in the flow, I think we can be successful. We are currently asking players to step up into leadership roles and out of their comfort zones. There will always be difficulties with that at first, but once this experience becomes second nature, they will gain the missing skills and become much stronger, well rounded players. This is a fun group of girls to work with. We are grateful to be on the court despite the setbacks so far and are looking forward to seeing how the season unfolds.”
Lawrence High
The Lancers girls return after a year without basketball, which in a lot of cases meant no practice either due to strict COVID-19 rules in the city and high school.
With an inexperienced sophomore class, led by Tyanna Medina, Mya Rivera and Kelsie Martinez as the Lady Lancers leading scorers.
They are joined by a tough group of tough juniors and two trusty seniors, Madeline Morerro and Melissa Fuentes.
Lawrence coach Suzanne Lessard: “A lot of these young ladies are new to basketball, but the are true Lawrencians and very resilient. They will not go away defensively. And they aren’t done yet.”
Methuen High
Methuen coach Ryan Middlemiss:
North Andover High
The Scarlet Knights are led by a solid group of upperclassmen. Running the point position, Hannah Martin (Jr.) has led the team in scoring averaging 17.3 pts/gm during her first 3 outings this season.
Jackie Rogers (Jr.), Maeve Gaffny (Sr.), Katie Robie (Sr.) and Sarah Von Sneidern (Sr.) round out the group of returning upperclassmen. Janie Papell (Soph.) and Sydney Rogers (Freshman) are bright young players. The Knights pride themselves on solid team defense.
North Andover coach Jess Deveny: “Creating an offensive tempo that allows us to get a high percentage shot each time down the court is imperative. Our team will be most successful when each individual player does their job, whether it is in the game or at practice, to the best of their ability.”
Whittier Tech
Whittier girls basketball is back after not playing last season and it is definitely in a reloading period with only two seniors Staci Ktafton and Alley Talley. The team leans on them for many things, including fundamentals like scoring and defense, but beyond that how to compete and lead.
With 9 returners coming back, the future looks bright for the Wildcats.
Whittier coach Kevin Bradley: "Every day, every practice, every game I see these girls improving and developing their game, as a team. Couldn't be more proud of the progress we have made and still have a long way to go."
Pinkerton Academy
The Astros are led by senior captains Avah Ingalls and Kristina Packowski but are followed closely behind by sophomore Elizabeth Lavoie and freshman Sydney Gerossie. All four are capable of double digit scoring every night. Other notable contributors are sophomore Alex White, senior Becca Farnum, senior Hailey Frost, and freshman Emily Leonard.
The Astros are always defense first and know their greatest offense is sharing the ball and contributing points as a team. Our greatest weapon is the team.
Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey: “We got to a nice start (8-0), but we know that we can and will continue to get better together. The games coming up will require disciplined defense and team basketball for us to succeed, but we are up for the challenge and we are looking forward to it. This season has been a redemption of sorts for us and we feel lucky to be playing basketball together again.”
Salem High
The Lady Blue Devils are led by Charlotte Hinchey, a sophomore in the middle of their defense with “quarterback” Ayla Regan, a freshman point guard, leading the offense.
Two sharp shooters for the Salem are Ariana Lakos and Sarah Wall. Ayla Regan and Addie Lucier, who have both scored in double figures in most of the game in the first month of the season.
We are learning to be an offensive minded and tough defensive team that needs to figure out our motion offense and get easier, open baskets. Other seniors, Aliyah Dominguez has been a key player providing quality assistance.
Salem coach Ricky Oliver: “We think our best basketball is coming in the next month or so - we are learning with every league schedule coming up. We need to score more and keep being unselfish for us to make the playoffs.”
Timberlane Regional
The Lady Owls are very young and looking to gain varsity experience as the season progresses. Through the start of the season they have been led by sophomore captain Maia Parker and freshman guard Lulu Trasatti.
They are expecting to see further contributions from senior shooting guard Taryn Fox and junior guards Cassidy Powers and Lauren Genest as the season continues.
Coach Julia Howes: “We have been working hard to build confidence among our kids and I believe once they have a few more games under their belts we will see better basketball at Timberlane. We are young, work really hard and finally have a core group of kids who want to be in the gym. The future of Timberlane is bright.”
Windham High
The Jaguars are led by returning juniors (and captains) Bree Amari, Hannah Smith and Chloe Weeks who are all three year players.
Surprisingly, the Jaguars have no seniors on our roster, looking to our sophomores and freshmen to step up and play with a hard-nosed, defensive mindset first.
Junior Izzy Abruzese and sophomores Alexa Bean and Erica Sovereign have stepped in and played big roles so far this year. Freshmen Lilah Boucher, Meghan Husson, Sarah Guarnaccia and Avery Steffanides have all earned significant minutes and roles each game.
Windham coach Anne Haky: “While we have a young team, we are confident in our ability to play tough, disciplined basketball day in and day out.”