A Pleasant Shoppe secures second location, in spite of pandemic

NEWBURYPORT — A local art gallery, which opened in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, has fared so well that the owner is set to open another location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire this spring.
Gretchen DesAutels opened A Pleasant Shoppe at 57 Pleasant St. on June 8, just a few months after dissolving her old business, Grass Roots Antiques and Handmades at 8 Prince Place. She had planned to open last April after securing the space in late March 2020, but closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic kept shifting her target date.
With many art markets and events put on hold by limits on how many people could gather, local artists and craftspeople were especially in need of a space to display and sell their handmade jewelry, paintings and other creations.
Within two months of opening, DesAutels’ gallery had reached capacity with more than 80 artists — all local creators living within a 60-mile radius of Newburyport — taking advantage of the space.
All artists sign a one-year contract to display and sell their artwork and so, with her gallery at capacity, DesAutels had to start a waitlist for those interested in hearing when space opened up again.
When she reached out to all her current artists in December to get an idea of who might be staying, the owner was surprised to discover that all but two planned to extend their contracts another year. With more than 30 artists on the waitlist, DesAutels said it was then that she started considering a sister store.
“Do I get a second location?” she said. “Is this a really good time? It just felt like it was something that I had to do for the artists and the art community.”
DesAutels surveyed those on the list to see whether they would prefer Newburyport, Rockport or Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for a second gallery. The majority favored Portsmouth.
She spoke to several landlords, toured different locations and chose 79 Congress St. in Portsmouth for her new gallery. The landlord held the spot for two months, allowing her time to recruit artists and feel confident in her decision before signing the lease.
DesAutels expects to open the second gallery between mid-April and early May.
“I’m anxious, I’m nervous, but I’m really excited,” she said, noting that this would not have been possible without the support of the community.
Looking ahead, DesAutels still hopes to someday host the “grand opening” that she did not get to have for the Newburyport location. She is still accepting new artists for the Portsmouth space and maintaining a waitlist for those who remain interested in the Newburyport gallery.
The owner did not have any employees this year due to the pandemic. With two galleries under her management now, she plans to hire a couple of people for both locations. Interested parties should reach out to her directly.
Until then, she has enlisted the help of her 24-year-old daughter and 69-year-old mother, making it a three-generation, family affair.
To learn more about A Pleasant Shoppe, visit www.facebook.com/A-Pleasant-Shoppe-LLC-103046411326850.