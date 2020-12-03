The kindness of family, friends and strangers allowed Josue Hernandez and his three children to have a home in time for Thanksgiving.
So, too, did the people's kindness allow his son Jacob, 5, who is battling leukemia, to enjoy a very special visit the day before the holiday from none other than the Caped Crusader.
“It’s awesome how one little post (online) can change everything,” said Stephanie Hernandez, referencing a post to social media that helped spur the help for her brother.
Smiling, she watched her own children, brother and nephews talk with Batman outside the Andover home they moved into about two weeks ago after living at Emmaus in Haverhill for nearly a year.
The superhero visit was arranged by Kindness Collaborative, a local group that helps people in a variety of ways and is involved with assisting the Hernandez family with their transition.
Two of the charity's founders, Melissa Marrama of Andover and Darcie Nuttall of North Andover, bought the Batmobile to use in their work with the collaborative and Andover Islamic Center, bringing it on visits to children across the Merrimack Valley, reminding them to "mask up and to be kind.”
Knowing of Jacob's adoration of Batman, the Batmobile's first stop was a given.
Josue Hernandez, a single father, and his family have been going through rough times. In addition to being on the front line of Jacob's fight with leukemia, Josue Hernandez lost his job as a program director at a residential medical facility about a year ago and has since struggled to find a new one because he is a full-time caregiver for his son.
They were able to move into their Andover townhouse through the Massachusetts HomeBASE rehousing and rental assistance program. From there, Kindness Collaborative and others have stepped in to aid with the move and setting up services in a new town.
“I thank God and everyone that has helped us,” Josue Hernandez said as the children interacted with Batman nearby.
Jacob was shy but excited to see Batman. He wore his Batman-themed shirt and slippers while taking photos inside and outside the Batmobile.
Marrama and Nuttall met and created Kindness Collaborative along with Alex Bromberg of Andover and Carmen Frias-Interrante of Methuen after dedicating time and labor to a range of projects during the pandemic.
Early on the key effort was mask collection and distribution through the Facebook group Andover/North Andover COVID-19 Community Preparedness & Support Facebook page. That grew into seeking out other sorts of donations and now the group has more than 5,000 people from across the Merrimack Valley partnering in its efforts to be a distribution channel for whatever people may need and raising awareness of a variety of social issues from food insecurity, to homelessness, to educational needs, Marrama said.
Recently, North Andovers Leap Year Publishing donated half a truckload of supplies to the collaborative. Marrama then had teachers and social workers from the area pick up the supplies from her home to make kits for their students working remotely, she said.
In another case, a dollhouse was donated and made its way to a girl who needs toys because she and her mom just left an abusive home, she said.
“The kindness collaborative helps everyone out of kindness and the stories we find out after are amazing,” Marrama said.
And the kindness goes a long way, as was witnessed at the Hernandez home last week.
“I get up every morning because (Jacob) gets up and he keeps fighting,” Josue said. “It’s not easy, and I’m more blessed than some people. I’m dancing through my storm and putting on a poker face to make sure my kids have a better life.”