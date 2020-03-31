WINDHAM — When Joey DaSilva is in the groove, he sees no limit to his jump shot’s range.
From 19 feet, 9 inches, the distance of the high school 3-point line? Piece of cake.
How about 23 feet, 9 inches, the NBA’s 3-point line? No problem.
“I can make a shot from 30-plus feet!” he said with a laugh. “If I’m feeling it, I’ll pull up and shoot from 30-plus feet. I hit a 32-foot buzzer beater against Bishop Guertin. I have a few clips of me taking shots from that distance. Coach (E.J.) Perry sometimes gets mad at me, but he doesn’t care as long as it goes in.”
DaSilva, a junior, loves to shoot, and he found the bottom of the net for three points more than just about anyone in the region this winter.
After transferring from Bishop Guertin (Nashua, N.H.) to Windham over the summer, DaSilva delivered a breakout year.
The 6-foot-1 guard finished with 62 3-pointers this winter and averaged an even 17.0 points per game, just recently being named to the Eagle-Tribune’s All-Star team..
With DaSilva leading the charge, the Jaguars finished 9-9 in New Hampshire Division 1 play. They eventually fell to Keene in the first round of the tournament before the rest of the winter season was cancelled due to the health crisis.
DaSilva, who is also a starting tight end/defensive back in football, entered the tournament red hot. He scored over 20 points and had hit 21 3-pointers in the four previous games, and dropped a team-high 15 in the playoff loss. For the season, he topped 20 points 10 times and also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
“The statistics are amazing for Joey,” said Perry. “He loves hoop, has an insatiable attitude to win and loves to shoot the 3-pointer! My motto has always been, ‘I have never seen a shot that I didn’t love.’”
FROM BG TO WINDHAM
A lifelong Windham resident, DaSilva initially chose to attend Bishop Guertin to play for his AAU coach, then-Cardinals head coach Matt Regan. But he found his time at the school challenging.
“I had a shaky freshman year,” he said. “I was a little too skinny for varsity, I was a liability on defense and I couldn’t create my own shot. Sophomore year was OK. I was a playmaker, and not a top option to score. My confidence in basketball just wasn’t that high.”
During the spring, DaSilva made the decision to transfer back to his home Windham High.
“It was a tough decision,” he said. “I made a lot of good friends at BG that I still miss. But the school just wasn’t the right fit. Plus, I was driving 45-50 minutes to school every day, and Windham High is only five or 10 minutes from my home.”
JAGUAR BREAKOUT
It took no time for DaSilva to click with his new Windham basketball teammates, first in the Hoops for Hope summer league, then this winter.
“Joey’s talent earned the respect of his teammates immediately,” said Perry. “When he walked onto the floor for practice No. 1, the team saw his passion. They knew he was a leader and he wanted to win.
“He has an uncanny knack for the game, shooting 3s with the sweetest ball rotation and range this side of Steph Curry. And he can get to the hoop on thrilling and acrobatic drives that often end in three-point plays the old-fashioned way.”
After the Jaguars started the season 0-3, DaSilva led them to five straight victories — one more win than they had all of last year — averaging 19.6 points a game with 22 3s during that run. That included eight 3-pointers and 31 points in a win over Merrimack and seven 3s and 22 points in a victory over Concord.
DaSilva has hit at least one 3-pointer and scored at least 10 points in all but one game this winter, and he’s thrilled to be back with his hometown team.
“Windham is a perfect fit,” he said. “My confidence has grown playing for coach Perry. My point guard (Riley Desmarais) always knows how to get me the open shot. We have done things people didn’t think we could do this season, and it’s been great doing it at Windham”
BIG FAMILY CONNECTION
From the moment Windham boys basketball coach E.J. Perry met new Jaguars star Joey DaSilva, he felt a connection.
“Joey and I had an immediate kinship because he comes from a family with eight children,” said Perry, the oldest of seven children.
DaSilva has six older brothers and one younger sister. All of them were athletes at various stages, and that meant lots of competition.
“We were always competitive,” said DaSilva. “We would play a sport every single day, basketball in the driveway, wiffle ball in the backyard. We would play 3-4 hours a day before going in for dinner.”