NEW YORK — For the first time since his season-ending Achilles injury Monday night against the Bills, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.
Rodgers said that soon after Bills edge Leonard Floyd sacked him, he “knew right away that this was not a good situation” and that he tore his Achilles.
“Monday was an amazing day to start, an amazing night on the field with the flag, electric,” Rodgers stated. “Then, it turned into the toughest 24-hour stretch in my life. A lot of sadness, a lot of tears, a lot of dark frustration, anger, a lot of gamut of emotions.
“The sun rose the next day and I found myself in [Los Angeles] and I had surgery on Wednesday and since then, I’ve been feeling better.”
Monday was Rodgers’ regular season debut with the Jets after only playing in two preseason series against the Giants. He only completed one pass, which was incomplete, before he left the game.
After Floyd’s sack, Rodgers got up initially, but once he knew he suffered a significant injury, he returned to the ground before trainers escorted him off the field. The next day, Rodgers had an MRI and officially learned he had, in fact, torn his Achilles and was out for the season.
Rodgers then promptly had surgery on his Achilles as Dr. ElAtrrache performed the procedure, he announced on his Instagram Story. As for his future, Rodgers, who will be 40 in December, didn’t sound like someone ready to hang up his cleats.
“Give me the doubts,” Rodgers said. “Give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things you think can, will, or should happen because all I need is that one extra little percent of inspiration, that’s all I need.
“Give me your doubts, give me your prognostications then watch what I do.”
Rodgers was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Packers last April as he was viewed as the savor of a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010. The former four-time MVP instantly made the Jets not only postseason contenders in the AFC but also Super Bowl contenders.
But now Rodgers will face a strenuous rehab process, which can take anywhere from eight to 12 months. That would have Rodgers back, possibly before the start of the 2024 season. The 19-year veteran says he has spent the last few days on the phone with people who have had an Achilles injury in the past, as he said it would be an “interesting attacking of the rehab.”
When asked if he could return for a Jets postseason run, Rodgers didn’t necessarily rule it out as he is putting a rehab plan that will “shock some people.”
“I’m not going to make any of those statements, that’s fair to myself,” Rodgers said. “As Kevin Garrett said, ‘Anything is possible.’
“It doesn’t do anything to make prognostications other than help my own mental state. I’m going to try and push this thing as much as it will allow me to. It is markers I have to see where I’m at after a week, two weeks, a month and two months and we will see where the conversation is from there.”
During his brief time with the Jets, Rodgers has mentored Zach Wilson, who is now once against the team’s starting quarterback after his injury. The two have kept in contact since Rodgers’ injury after he traveled back to California for his surgery.
During the preseason, Rodgers had a headset on advising Wilson on plays to call. In the Hall of Fame Game versus the Browns, Wilson credited Rodgers for his 57-yard deep completion to wide receiver Malik Taylor.
It might be some time before Rodgers returns to Florham Park, but he seems up for potentially giving Wilson feedback from the coach’s booth during games down the road.
“I assume I won’t be on the sidelines for a while,” Rodgers said. “I never know if I can get a headset in whatever box I’m in.
Jets could be without Zuerlein
On Friday, a new name was added to the Jets injury report that could cause some concern headed into Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.
According to Jets coach Robert Saleh, Kicker Greg Zuerlein injured his groin late in Thursday’s practice. Zuerlein did not participate in Friday’s practice as he has a 50-50 shot to play at Dallas and was listed as questionable on the injury report.
He’s not out for the game,” Saleh said. “We will see how that works over the next couple of days.
The Jets worked out free-agent kickers Ty Long, Austin Seibert, Caleb Shudak and Matthew Wright in case Zuerlein cannot play against the Cowboys.
“It’s not serious,” Saleh said. “But serious enough to bring this game in question.”
Losing Zuerlein could be catastrophic, especially with Rodgers out for the season. The Jets, with Wilson as the starting quarterback, have struggled to score points and Zuerlein has been a reliable special teams weapon the last two seasons.
Gang Green will face a Dallas defense that pitched a shutout in its 40-0 victory against the Giants last Sunday night.
“It’s more like a knuckleball,” Saleh joked about the adversity facing the team this week. “Joe [Douglas] and his staff, they’re on it to get all of these kickers in for a workout to see which one would be the best available come Sunday.
“But you’ve got to roll with the punches.”
Against the Bills, Zuerlein converted on all three of his field goals, including his 30-yarder that gave the Jets a 16-13 lead with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter before Bills kicker Tyler Bass tied the game and sent it to overtime with a 50-yard field goal with six seconds left.
Duane Brown (shoulder), LT Mekhi Becton (knee) and RB Breece Hall (knee) were full participants. All three are expected to play against the Cowboys but were designated as questionable for the game.
