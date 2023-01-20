Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16-4, 7-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-13, 1-6 Summit)
Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Max Abmas scored 22 points in Oral Roberts' 92-69 win against the North Dakota State Bison.
The Fightin' Hawks have gone 5-6 at home. North Dakota gives up 70.1 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.
The Golden Eagles are 7-0 in Summit play. Oral Roberts is second in the Summit shooting 37.5% from deep. Patrick Mwamba paces the Golden Eagles shooting 50% from 3-point range.
The Fightin' Hawks and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is averaging 11.2 points for the Fightin' Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.
Abmas is shooting 46.0% and averaging 21.8 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin' Hawks: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.