Washington Nationals (48-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (79-56, first in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -261, Nationals +211; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the St. Louis Cardinals after C.J. Abrams had four hits on Monday in a 6-0 win over the Cardinals.
St. Louis is 79-56 overall and 45-23 at home. The Cardinals have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.
Washington is 26-40 in road games and 48-87 overall. The Nationals have a 35-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 26 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Tyler O'Neill is 8-for-33 with five home runs over the past 10 games.
Keibert Ruiz has a .253 batting average to rank fifth on the Nationals, and has 22 doubles and seven home runs. Joey Meneses is 16-for-44 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs
Nationals: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (knee), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
