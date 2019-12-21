SALISBURY — A Worcester man charged with breaking into multiple Salisbury buildings over the summer was recently arraigned in Salem Superior Court and held without bail, according to court documents.
John T. Hughes, 61, of Country Club Boulevard, Worcester, was charged with breaking and entering of a building nighttime for a felony, attempting to break into a depository, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200 and receiving stolen property over $1,200.
At his arraignment in Newburyport District Court, Hughes had to be removed from the courtroom after screaming at Judge Allen Swan. His outburst came moments after an Essex County prosecutor asked Swan to hold Hughes on $250,000 cash bail. Swan granted the high cash bail minutes later.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy’s request for $250,000 cash bail was based on Hughes’ prior record, including a seven- to nine-year sentence in state prison for a nighttime break-in, along with several other convictions and probation violations over the years.
Hughes’ court-appointed attorney said her client would have trouble posting $2,500, much less $250,000, because he is unemployed. Hughes is to return to court in the next two weeks for a mental health evaluation following a request from his attorney.
Hughes was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. on July 2, shortly after residents near 17 Main St. spotted him peering into car windows, garages and boats, according to a police report. An officer quickly spotted him near the house and arrested him on a previous warrant.
Roughly two hours later, police responded to another Main Street home, where the owner said someone had broken into the house and tried to break into a safe containing cash and firearms.
When police searched the bathroom, they found two shirt buttons near a window where Hughes entered the house. The homeowner told police he was missing $2,500, a wristwatch and two passports.
Police matched the buttons to a shirt Hughes was wearing and an inventory of his belongings showed that he had roughly the same amount of cash.
Police believe Hughes also broke into a Pike Street home about 12:30 p.m. Witnesses spotted a man entering the back door and fleeing before police arrived.
While inside, he stole cash, Salisbury police said in a statement.
Hughes is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 17, according to a spokesperson from the District Attorney’s office.
