SALISBURY – A Worcester man with a lengthy criminal history who was arrested more than 15 months ago for allegedly breaking into multiple Salisbury buildings in the summer of 2019, is due back in court in January.
John T. Hughes, 62, of Country Club Boulevard, Worcester, was charged with breaking and entering of a building in the nighttime for a felony, attempting to break into a depository, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200 and receiving stolen property over $1,200.
He was arraigned in Salem Superior Court in December 2019 and ordered held without bail, months after his arraignment in Newburyport District Court. Court records show Hughes has spent considerable time at Bridgewater State Hospital, a medium security facility for those with mental competency issues, since his arraignments.
An Essex District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said Hughes will be back in Superior Court on Jan. 7 for a pretrial conference.
In a procedural matter, the charges against Hughes were dismissed in Newburyport District Court last week.
At his initial arraignment in July 2019, Hughes had to be removed from the courtroom after screaming at Judge Allen Swan. His outburst came moments after an Essex County prosecutor asked Swan to hold Hughes on $250,000 cash bail. Swan granted the high cash bail minutes later.
The request for $250,000 cash bail was based on Hughes’ prior record, including a seven- to nine-year sentence in state prison for a nighttime break-in, along with several other convictions and probation violations over the years.
Hughes was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. on July 2, 2019, shortly after residents on Main Street saw him peering into car windows, garages and boats, according to a police report. An officer quickly spotted him near the house and arrested him on a previous warrant.
Roughly two hours later, police responded to another Main Street home, where the owner said someone had broken into the house and tried to break into a safe containing cash and firearms.
When police searched the bathroom, they found two shirt buttons near a window where Hughes entered the house. The homeowner told police he was missing $2,500, a wristwatch and two passports.
Police matched the buttons to a shirt Hughes was wearing and an inventory of his belongings showed that he had roughly the same amount of cash.
Police believe Hughes also broke into a Pike Street home about 12:30 p.m. Witnesses saw a man entering the back door and fleeing before police arrived.
While inside, he stole cash, Salisbury police said in a statement.