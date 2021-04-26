ANDOVER — The Andover Coalition for Education is hosting an event in May meant to get people moving and honor teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week.
May 1 to 8 will be a Race for ACE, a movement challenge to raise money for schools.
Participants are asked to do an activity for 30 minutes a day. Run, walk, hike, bike, dance, skip or jump – anything that promotes 30 minutes of movement counts. Participants are asked to post a photo or video on social media and tag it with #raceforace2021.
“My kid’s teachers have worked so hard this year to make sure my kids are learning, but more importantly, the teachers and staff want to make sure my kids are okay," said Khristine Naughton, the mother of three students in fifth grade through high school. "We have never had a year like this past year and when I saw ACE’s new event, I thought this would be a great way for us to give back to the schools and also recognize our teachers."
The Race for ACE is taking place during Teacher Appreciation Week, making it an opportunity to dedicate race activity in honor of a favorite educator or staff member in the schools. ACE will then send an e-card to teachers to inform them of the tribute gift.
“I reached out to my son’s fifth-grade class at Bancroft and encouraged everyone to join the Race for ACE in honor of our teacher. It is a great way for us to say 'thank you' to him, while also supporting our schools,” Naughton said.
Participants are encouraged to post a favorite photo or video on social media to win prizes and swag from ACE and local businesses. Each day during the first week of May, a winner will be selected from those that tagged #raceforace2021. Participants are encouraged to post often and spread the fun among friends in the Andover community.
“I really hope that our entire community comes together to support our schools and recognize our teachers. This is such an easy and fun way for everyone to get involved. If everyone gave a little, we will have a lot to invest in our schools next year. And what a great feeling for our teachers to know that we are making a difference in their name,” said Naughton.
The event costs $25 for an individual, $40 for a family and $100 for a team, which can be a sports team or organization. Everyone who participates will receive Race for ACE gifts. To register visit give.mybooster.com/raceforace.