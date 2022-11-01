FILE - West head coach Adam Zimmer, of the Minnesota Vikings, looks on during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38. Corri Zimmer White, his younger sister, confirmed the death on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Adam Zimmer died on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, she said.