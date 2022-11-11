FILE - Israel Adesanya prepares to fight Jared Cannonier in a middleweight title bout during the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Adesanya has lost twice before to Alex Pereira, only in their old careers as kickboxers. Adesanya has since become one of UFC's best fighters and puts his middleweight title on the line against Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 Saturday, Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden.