ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers are in the middle of a calamitous stretch. They’ve lost 15 of 19. They were flayed for three days by their rivals. The trash fire that has engulfed the bullpen is uncontrollable.
To this now they add near catastrophe.
After having landed badly on his right knee in Wednesday’s Houston humiliation, Adolis García is headed to the 10-day injured list with what the team called a right patellar tendon strain. The Rangers were fearful an MRI exam Thursday would have shown a full rupture, but are now cautiously optimistic he can still return this season.
So, how does a slumping offense replace the AL’s RBI leader, even if he, too, has been slumping? Easy answer: You don’t.
But you don’t give up either. Not with 23 games remaining and trailing in the wild-card race by a half game.
To replace García on the roster, the Rangers will call up the organization’s top prospect, Evan Carter.
Even before García went down Wednesday, Rangers GM Chris Young and manager Bruce Bochy acknowledged that “nothing was off the table,” in terms of trying to help the club over the hump, even though methods are now limited.
Mostly that discussion centered on Carter, or at least he was until Wyatt Langford entered the chat a couple of months ago. Carter didn’t turn 21 until Aug. 29, which he celebrated with a promotion to Triple-A. He has 39 plate appearances above Double-A. They’ve been mostly magnificent, but still, 39 isn’t a lot.
They don’t view Carter as a savior to the season. He is going to have some rough at-bats in the big leagues. He may struggle against lefties — if the Rangers even expose him to them. And more than anything, he doesn’t pitch.
“He has an elite approach, strike zone awareness and control and really fits the profile of a player that we think has success at the major league level,” Young said Thursday afternoon.
“We also recognize Evan is still developing and there’s a learning curve, and he’ll face the best pitching he’s ever faced in the major leagues. I don’t want to put unfair expectations on him. But we’re very excited to add him to our roster. We’re very optimistic about his future. And we think he makes the Texas Rangers better both now and in the future.”
The Rangers are in this predicament not because the offense has glided back to earth but because of a story as old as the organization itself: lack of pitching development. Cody Bradford has been a nice story this year, but guys who should have been options to strengthen the bullpen like Jonathan Hernandez and Yerry Rodriguez took steps backward.
Owen White and Cole Winn, both 2018 draft picks, are struggling at Triple-A. And “struggling” might be kind for Winn. Winn has a 7.53 ERA at Round Rock, has been moved to the bullpen and probably doesn’t remain on the 40-man roster through the winter. As is, his spot on the roster has basically been nothing more than an impediment to adding other minor leaguers, currently not on the 40.
But the bullpen is what it is. It’s been a problem all season, regardless how the Rangers have tried to manipulate roles or personnel.
You fix what you can.
Right now, the lineup needs attention with García down. It’s also going to have to take on a different look. Even though García has struggled with fastballs in the second half, nobody is going to produce the power he provided. It’s going to take a different approach, one much heavier on on-base percentage and baserunning.
Carter does both well. In its best tools survey, Baseball America on Tuesday had Carter rated as both the best hitter and having the best strike zone judgment in the Texas League. It has equaled a .413 on-base percentage across 518 plate appearances (which includes a short rehab in the Arizona Complex League). He’s not going to give up at-bats. In the bottom third of a re-arranged lineup, he’s going to offer a better on-base profile, creating more run-producing opportunities for the still dangerous top-third of the lineup.
And, quite frankly, the Rangers now need to give him the same kind of experience they did Josh Jung a year ago. Because as much as chasing a playoff berth means now, the Rangers need to get a head-start on solving their problematic outfield situation for 2024. There hasn’t been an answer in left field all year. At this point, Leody Taveras can’t be counted upon in the long-term future. Carter can, and has, played both center and left.
Jung struggled over the final month last year, took the experience and used it as a tool to hone his training over the winter. He was probably leading the Rookie of the Year race until his thumb injury.
Could the Rangers do even more? Sure. They could consider also adding outfielder Sandro Fabian, DH Blaine Crime or infielder Justin Foscue, though playing him defensively at third base, even for five innings a game, is risky. But he’s got a .391 OBP at Triple-A with a bit of power. Since Jung went down, his replacements, Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith, have combined for a .276 OBP. Fabian, a right-handed hitter, might be the best complement with Carter to form another outfield platoon.
It’s a tricky position for the Rangers. For most of the season, they have approached things with an all-in, win-now mentality. And this close to a playoff spot, they must continue to honor that. But they must also balance it with the reality that they may not reach the postseason this year and considering how to take the best steps forward for the future, as well.
There might even be some discussion about Langford, the 2023 first-round pick who tore up Class A Hickory for a month and got a promotion to Frisco last week. Langford is nine months older than Carter, excelled in the highest college league, is off to a nice start at Frisco and has very advanced strike zone discipline. Hey, Anaheim pushed Nolan Schanuel, taken seven picks below Langford, to the majors after a month. Then again, that Angels move reeked of desperation at the potential risk of a player’s development.
Things may be dire at the moment, but they aren’t desperate. Yet.
