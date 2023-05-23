BOSTON — Education advocates are renewing a push on Beacon Hill to scale back high-stakes testing in the state with a proposal to remove the MCAS exam requirement to graduate from high school.
A proposal being considered by the Legislature would eliminate the MCAS high school graduation requirement and prevent the state from taking over school districts with the lowest performance on the annual standardized tests.
Supporters of the changes are expected to hold a rally on Wednesday in Boston, calling on state lawmakers to approve the so-called "Thrive Act" legislation, which has won support from more than 60 lawmakers since it was filed in February.
The Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, a coalition of teachers' unions, community groups and parent organizations pushing for approval of the legislation, said it would establish a "modified graduation requirement" based on coursework, rather than high-stakes standardized testing.
"While students would still take the MCAS under the new law, it wouldn’t affect their ability to graduate," the group said. "And rather than punishing high-need schools with top-down, unaccountable bureaucratic disruptions, high-need schools would be supported with evidence-based programs and the funding needed to sustain them, while retaining local democratic control."
The Massachusetts Teachers Association, which has long sought to ease the state's standardized testing requirements, is among those lobbying hard for approval of the legislation. The teachers' union says the proposal would "stop state takeovers of local schools and districts based on MCAS scores."
Each year, more than 70,000 students take the MCAS, the benchmark standardized test in Massachusetts for nearly 30 years. Students in the 10th grade are required to pass the math, English and science exams to graduate high school.
The tests are also designed to identify underperforming schools and districts as candidates for state intervention.
Several years ago, state education officials reworked the MCAS to align the exams with federal education standards known as Common Core, after a brief experiment with a different academic assessment system, called PARCC.
In 2021, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to ease MCAS graduation requirements for the class of 2022 amid pandemic-related disruptions. The move allowed students to qualify for graduation by passing relevant English and math courses.
Supporters of scaling back the MCAS testing mandate argue that Massachusetts has become an outlier as one of only eight states — including Florida, Illinois and Louisiana — that require students to pass a test to graduate from high school.
They also cite recent research showing that passing an exit exam doesn’t increase students’ academic achievement or employment rates.
New York is considering a proposal to scrap it's Regents "exit exam" for high school students, which has been administered since the late 1870s.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
