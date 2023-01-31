It’s safe to say that Matt Barnes has had, to use his words, a “hectic week.”
It started with the veteran right-handed pitcher getting designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox, the organization with which he had spent his entire career that includes a World Series win and an All-Star nomination and a move he said was a “complete blindside” in the moment.
It continued with a trip to Las Vegas for a wedding that he called a “blessing in disguise” and a chance to “let loose” while he waited in baseball limbo.
And it ended with him finding out he was being traded to the Miami Marlins while at the Las Vegas airport waiting hour a five-hour flight delay.
Quite eventful, indeed.
Now that he has had the chance to wrap his head around the move — Miami acquired Barnes and cash considerations Monday from the Red Sox in a trade that sent Richard Bleier to Boston — Barnes is ready for the next stage of his MLB career as he heads into Season 10 as a big league but Season 1 not wearing a Red Sox uniform.
“On to new chapters now,” Barnes said Tuesday.
Barnes has had some big moments in his career. The 19th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, he made his MLB debut in September 2014, was part of the Red Sox’s bullpen in 2018 when they won their most recent World Series and was an All-Star in 2021 when he became Boston’s primary closer.
But then he had a bout with COVID-19 shortly after the 2021 All-Star Game followed by a shoulder injury at the start of 2022 and went through what was arguably the worst stretch of his MLB career.
Barnes’ final 17 games of 2021: A 9.26 ERA over 11 2/3 innings.
His first 20 games of 2022 before going on the 60-day injured list for right shoulder inflammation: A 7.94 ERA in 17 innings.
“Probably single-handedly the most frustrating and just ‘What’s going on?’ stretch of my career,” Barnes said.
He rebounded to close 2022, though. In his final two months of the season, Barnes pitched to a 1.59 ERA with 20 strikeouts against nine walks in 22 2/3 innings over 24 appearances. He recorded six saves in seven opportunities. He felt like himself again.
The Marlins are hoping for that version of Barnes moving into the 2023 season.
Acquiring Barnes beefs up the back end of the Marlins’ bullpen, with Miami now having three relievers on the roster with closing experience. Right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro logged 25 saves over the past two seasons for Miami and left-handed pitcher Tanner Scott led the Marlins with 20 saves in 27 opportunities last season.
Beyond those three, the duo of lefty Steven Okert and righty JT Chargois give the Marlins two more pitchers with high-leverage experience. Okert primarily pitched the seventh and eighth innings last year and posted a 2.98 ERA with 63 strikeouts against 26 walks in 51 1/3 innings over 60 appearances. Chargois, acquired in a November trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, has a combined 2.49 ERA over the past two seasons, with most of his time on the mound coming in the seventh inning or later.
Busy January comes to end
Miami’s trade for Barnes caps a January in which the Marlins made five big transactions after a relatively quiet start to the offseason. The other four moves:
— Jan 4: The Marlins sign veteran infielder Jean Segura, who is expected to be their primary third baseman.
— Jan. 11: The Marlins trade shortstop Miguel Rojas to the Los Angeles Dodgers for infielder prospect Jacob Amaya, who they expect to make his MLB debut at some point this season and has the defensive talent to play shortstop at the big-league level.
—Jan. 19: The Marlins sign veteran right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto to bolster their starting pitching depth, which was already their strength.
— Jan. 20: The Marlins acquire infielder Luis Arraez, the reigning American League batting champion, from the Minnesota Twins for Pablo Lopez, infielder prospect Jose Salas and outfielder prospect Byron Chourio. Arraez is slated to be Miami’s primary second baseman, a decision that moves All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. to center field.
Four Marlins games on national broadcasts
MLB on Tuesday announced the Marlins’ April 30 game against the Chicago Cubs will air on Peacock.
This gives the Marlins four nationally televised games this season, all of which will be at loanDepot park.
The others: April 29 against the Cubs (Fox), June 5 against the Kansas City Royals (FS1) and July 29 against the Detroit Tigers (FS1).
