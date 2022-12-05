ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A year ago, Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell was on the sideline wearing his jersey, encouraging and coaching his teammates.
But he wasn’t playing. Instead, Bell was recovering from a knee injury suffered in the season opener that ended his 2021 campaign before it really had a chance to get going. For the Wolverines, that meant losing their leading receiver from the previous two seasons. For Bell, voted a captain, it meant finding a way to be everything he could possibly be for the team that would win a Big Ten championship and a spot in the four-team national playoff.
This year, though, Bell, a two-time captain, has been integral in the passing game for the unbeaten Wolverines, who are 13-0 and coming off a second straight Big Ten championship. They are the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff and will face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal on Dec. 31.
Bell has 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns to lead the team this season. In Michigan’s 43-22 win over Purdue last Saturday in the Big Ten championship, Bell scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy with 9:06 left in the game.
“Just being able to play,” Bell said Sunday of his emotions after winning the Big Ten championship. “I’m just so blessed. I’m so happy and excited. So proud of everybody. The work that’s been put in has been unmatched. I feel like guys are ready to go. We’re just excited now for our next game.”
Bell made sure he was an active part of the team last season, but not contributing on the field was an emotional drag. He was there, but on the sideline, for Michigan’s first Big Ten title since 2004, and he was there, but on the sideline, for the Wolverines' first CFP appearance. They would lose to eventual national-champion Georgia.
“Helpless was the word,” Bell said of last season. “When we won, it was all good. The Georgia game is where I felt I was in a position of I wanted to do nothing but help, and I couldn’t help. All I could do was say things and coach things on the sideline.
“Now, I can go out there and play and help. That’s all I’ve wanted.”
For Michigan receivers coach Ron Bellamy, having Bell in the receiver room has been an enormous assist. Earlier this season, he referred to Bell as a coach on the field.
“He’s sharp. He’s smart; he’s usually been in the system longer than everyone else. One of the things he brings is that he understands not only the passing game but also the running game. How boys should be lined up. He can talk the boys through. Having him is a valuable asset to our football team.”
Michigan’s leading rusher, Blake Corum, who underwent knee surgery last Friday, said during the season that getting Bell back was key this year.
"Just having Ronnie Bell back makes the offense better,” Corum said during the regular season. “I mean I could keep going on, but I'll keep it right there — with Ronnie back, the offense is better because of him."
For Bell, now it’s all about what he and his teammates have said each week — unfinished business. The Wolverines are two wins from a national championship, and that would make up for everything Bell said he missed last season.
“Coach (Jim) Harbaugh has done such a good job with the program, turned it around and got it going up,” Bell said. “All of us are just fired up to be a part of it and make it happen.”
Especially Bell.
