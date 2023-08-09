PITTSBURGH — Michael Harris II slid head-first through home, then kept his hands and feet off the dirt like a little kid going sled riding. The run the Braves center fielder scored pushed his team in front for good and simultaneously underscored the fundamental problems that continue to plague the Pirates during a 6-5 loss at PNC Park.
The preceding sequence of events not only decided the outcome on this otherwise gorgeous night, but they perpetuated the discussion of what the Pirates are doing by continuing to shoehorn Henry Davis into right field.
It’s a position where he has clearly struggled. Yet the Pirates also refuse to let Davis start at catcher … because they fear his defense could stink.
Confused? You’re not alone.
As for this particular play, it started when Braves third baseman Austin Riley popped a sweeper from Carmen Mlodzinski into shallow right field. Jared Triolo, starting at second base, gave chase — as he should, until he hears an outfielder call him off.
With the play in front of them, outfielders have the final say in these situations, and in this case that belonged to Davis, who has been trying to learn the position at lightning speed.
Davis seemingly didn’t say anything to Triolo, who stuck with the play, arching his body to reach back and make the catch. Triolo did his best to try and get Harris II, delivering a one-hopper to the plate, but to no avail.
The play that has to be made there is this: Davis has take control of the situation, call off Triolo and position his body to throw home while making the catch. It’s routine for regular outfielders, but Davis is clearly not that. It’s also a fundamental play that continues to elude the Pirates, a problem that extends far beyond the tenure of most of their current players.
And on this night, it stung because the Pirates kept nipping at the heels of the best team in baseball. It hurt again for Davis, who struck out looking on a pitch that may or may not have been a strike to end it.
Trailing 4-0 against Max Fried in the fourth, it was a tough hill for the Pirates to climb. But they did it by forcing Atlanta’s terrific lefty to throw 30 pitches and turning a couple Braves mistakes into runs.
Pittsburgh made it a 4-1 game when Triolo, with the bases loaded, beat out a grounder to short that broke his bat. The Pirates sliced their deficit to 4-2 when Alika Williams bounced one to a similar spot, resulting in an out.
The big hit of the inning came courtesy of Ke’Bryan Hayes, who employed a terrific two-strike approach. Fried went up and away, and Hayes did exactly what he should have done with the pitch: hit it hard back up the middle. That brought in two runs, tying the game at 4.
Instead of a deluge where Quinn Priester lost command and paid the price, something that occurred to varying degrees in his first four starts, this was more of a steady drip. He escaped the first by getting a double-play ball, but the Braves got to him in the second.
Harris hit a change-up below that zone that clearly wasn’t a strike, lining it into center field to score shortstop Orlando Arcia, who cracked a two-run double.
In the third, catcher Sean Murphy followed a fantastic diving play from Triolo at second base with a soft-serve single into center on a 3-1 sinker from Priester. Even that pitch ran in on Murphy’s hands; it’s hard to say that Priester actually got beat.
But in the fourth, after falling behind second baseman Ozzie Albies, 1-0, Priester did catch too much of the plate with a sinker, as Albies lined it into right to score a pair and make it a 4-0 game.
ON THE MOUND
The Pirates didn’t take it easy on Colin Selby, the 25-year-old reliever who made his MLB debut on Wednesday. Selby entered the game in the sixth inning of a 4-4 game to face right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. with a runner on second base.
It obviously wasn’t an easy assignment considering Acuna Jr. began the game with the third-best OPS (1.009) in MLB. Acuna singled, but a run did not score. The Braves took a 5-4 lead when second baseman Ozzie Albies blooped a Selby curveball into center.
While Selby won’t be happy allowing a run to score that was actually charged to Angel Perdomo, he did also do some really good things, specifically commanding his two breaking balls. Selby struck out three in 1 2/3 innings, including Riley on a slider and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and left field Eddie Rosario on curveballs.
AT THE PLATE
Ke’Bryan Hayes tied it. Twice. The Pirates third baseman also enjoyed quite the get-right game, with three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs.
The biggest moment for Hayes came in the seventh inning, with the Pirates trying to erase a 5-4 lead. Hayes worked a 3-1 count before sitting on Collin McHugh’s bread-and-butter pitch: a sweeper. It was located at the bottom of the strike zone, and Hayes went down and got it, driving it into the bullpens.
Wednesday marked the second consecutive game with a home run for Hayes, who has matched last year’s home run total and who has started to pull the ball with more authority.
There was a brief burst of excitement in the ninth, when Bryan Reynolds drove a ball to deep right. But Acuna made the catch against the Clemente Wall.
UP NEXT
Bailey Falter will make his second start with the Pirates. The left-hander has a 7.56 ERA in two career starts against Atlanta.
©2023 PG Publishing Co. Visit at post-gazette.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.