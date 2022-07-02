PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies were on the verge of a comeback on Saturday. They dug themselves into a five-run deficit in the top of the first inning, fell behind again, 6-5, in the top of the fifth, and again, 7-6, in the top of the ninth. Those first two times, they were able to climb back, thanks in large part to their younger sluggers. But after Seranthony Domínguez allowed a solo home run to Nolan Arenado in the top of the ninth, they weren’t able to rally.
Despite their efforts, the Phillies never took the lead on Saturday night. Their best chance came in the bottom of the sixth, when the loaded the bases with one out. But J.T. Realmuto struck out and Alec Bohm flied out to end the inning.
After Saturday’s 7-6 loss, the Phillies are 41-38. They play their series finale against the Cardinals at 7:08 p.m. Sunday.
Another rough outing for Gibson
After Arenado hit for the cycle against the Phillies on Friday night, the Cardinals made history again against the Phillies on Saturday afternoon. In the top of the first inning, they hit four straight home runs off of right-handed starter Kyle Gibson, becoming the 11th team in MLB history to do so. It was the first time in club history the Cardinals had hit four home runs in a row.
Gibson gave up five earned runs that inning but was not taken out of the game. In fact, he outlasted Cardinals’ started Matthew Liberatore, who exited in the bottom of the third inning. Over his next three innings, Gibson allowed three runners to reach base, via one hit, one walk, and a hit by pitch. In the top of the fifth inning, he was pulled for Corey Knebel after he loaded the bases with no outs. He allowed seven hits, six earned runs, two walks, and two strikeouts over four innings.
Gibson was coming off of another rough outing, in San Diego on June 26, in which he allowed five earned runs over 2 2/3 innings. For most of this season, the Phillies have been able to turn to Gibson as someone who could give them five innings, at a minimum. Not being able to do that will put pressure on their bullpen, which already has plenty of pressure on it, with Zach Eflin on the injured list and longman Bailey Falter starting in his place.
Alec Bohm hot streak continues
Third baseman Alec Bohm has quietly been heating at the plate. He’s recorded at least one hit in his last seven games, and is batting .379/.379/.552 over that span. Over his last 15 games, he’s batting .302/.313/.397. He currently leads the Phillies in multi-hit games this season with 23.
