North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 45F with temps falling to near freezing. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.