NEWBURYPORT — The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge closed the Hellcat Trail boardwalk Monday for a major replacement project that will update the nearly 50-year-old path and change the route — making it entirely wheelchair-accessible.
The Hellcat Trail is a popular place to observe and photograph wildlife, drawing about 150,000 visitors each year.
“I think other than getting on the beach, Hellcat is definitely the most used by the widest range of visitor types,” said Matt Poole, visitor services manager for Parker River. “Whether they are school groups, birders, photographers, families or just general recreationists, Hellcat is really their number one destination.”
The replacement project, which is expected to take up to a year, will reroute the Dune Loop segment in compliance with American with Disabilities Act accessibility standards. The current route has a number of steep stairways, and the new route will circumnavigate several dune peaks, according to Parker River’s environmental assessment in August.
The refuge is also constructing a new, 660-foot section of trail which will connect the Marsh and Dune Loop segments.
“Most of the existing boardwalk has never been accessible to folks in wheelchairs or (with) other mobility challenges,” Poole said. In addition to removing several sets of stairways, the new boardwalk will be six feet wide, as opposed to its current four-feet-wide dimension.
The Hellcat Trail boardwalk was built by high school students with the Youth Conservation Corps over several summers in the 1970s. It features about a mile of elevated boardwalk and was designed using pressure treated lumber.
“That wood is almost 50 years old and it continues to hold people aloft, so that is pretty cool” said Poole, adding that pressure treated lumber is usually meant to last about 25 years.
“Given the age of the structure and the popularity of that boardwalk, we were finally able to secure funding allowing for its entire replacement,” he said.
Poole said the Federal Highway Administration provided the refuge with “a ballpark $4 million” to hire contractors for removal of the current boardwalk, the building of a new one and oversight throughout the project.
Another major source of fundraising came through the Friends of Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, which encouraged individuals to “buy” a synthetic plank for a $100 donation. Each plank — made with recycled material — was engraved with the donor’s name and helped replace outdated wooden planks. The program raised tens of thousands of dollars for Hellcat.
The new boardwalk will be made with helical piles, metal screws, pressure treated joists, and Trex, which is recycled plastic decking, Poole said.
“It’s green technology, and the hope is that the new boardwalk system will last at least as long as the original,” he said. “And if that’s the case, we have got another 50 years to look forward to.”
On top of Hellcat’s closure, Parker River closed the gravel road this week, which runs to the southern tip of Plum Island. The refuge opens and closes it depending on weather conditions. Poole keeps visitors updated on its status through the refuge’s Facebook page.
“It has everything to do with what’s happening in terms of temperature and precipitation,” he said. “If it’s muddy, the tires from cars can really rip that road up and make it expensive to maintain. If it’s frozen, it’s slick and unsafe. If it’s under snow, we have to plow it.”
Though people cannot park on the gravel road when it is closed, Poole said, “Folks are certainly encouraged and invited to walk the gravel road when it’s closed.” Visitors might also consider snowshoeing or cross country skiing along the closed road, if snow conditions are right.
“We do have people walking it,” he said, “and they generally report that it’s a nice change of pace to be in that part of the refuge without the hum and dust of cars driving by.”
While Hellcat is closed off from public access — and until the gravel road reopens — Poole suggests the Stage Island Trail as “the next best place to go.” Visitors may also enjoy the Pines Trail or the five boardwalks with beach access.
“Obviously it’s an inconvenience to go up to a year without any access to Hellcat but for 50 years it’s been open and people have loved it,” Poole said. “So, in order to get from a worn out boardwalk system to a brand new state-of-the-art boardwalk system, we are going to have to pay a bit of a price.”