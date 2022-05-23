DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Springfield 1, Charlotte 0

Sunday, May 22: Springfield 6, Charlotte 0

Wednesday, May 25: Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 28: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

North Division
Laval 2, Rochester 0

Sunday, May 22: Laval 6, Rochester 1

Monday, May 23: Laval 3, Rochester 1

Wednesday, May 25: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

x-Friday, May 27: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
Central Division
Chicago 2, Milwaukee 0

Saturday, May 21: Chicago 6, Milwaukee 2

Sunday, May 22: Chicago 8, Milwaukee 2

Wednesday, May 25: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 27: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Pacific Division
Stockton 1, Colorado 0

Monday, May 23: Stockton 5, Colorado 0

Tuesday, May 24: Colorado at Stockton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.<

