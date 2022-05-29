DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Springfield 3, Charlotte 0

Sunday, May 22: Springfield 6, Charlotte 0

Wednesday, May 25: Springfield 4, Charlotte 3

Saturday, May 28: Springfield 5, Charlotte 1

North Division
Laval 3, Rochester 0

Sunday, May 22: Laval 6, Rochester 1

Monday, May 23: Laval 3, Rochester 1

Wednesday, May 25: Laval 6, Rochester 5, 3OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
Central Division
Chicago 3, Milwaukee 1

Saturday, May 21: Chicago 6, Milwaukee 2

Sunday, May 22: Chicago 8, Milwaukee 2

Wednesday, May 25: Milwaukee 4, Chicago 2

Friday, May 27: Chicago 5, Milwaukee 1

Pacific Division
Stockton 2, Colorado 1

Monday, May 23: Stockton 5, Colorado 0

Tuesday, May 24: Stockton 1, Colorado 0

Friday, May 27: Colorado 6, Stockton 5, OT

Sunday, May 29: Stockton 1, Colorado 0

CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Springfield vs. Laval

Saturday, June 4: Laval at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 5: Laval at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 10: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, June 11: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, June 13: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 15: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Chicago vs. Stockton, TBD

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you