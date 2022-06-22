|CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Springfield 4, Laval 3
Saturday, June 4: Springfield 2, Laval 1
Sunday, June 5: Laval 4, Springfield 2
Wednesday, June 8: Springfield 6, Laval 3
Friday, June 10: Laval 3, Springfield 2, OT
Saturday, June 11: Springfield 3, Laval 2, OT
Monday, June 13: Laval 5 Springfield 1
Wednesday, June 15: Springfield 4, Laval 0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Chicago 4, Stockton 2
Friday, June 3: Chicago 5, Stockton 4, OT
Monday, June 6 Chicago 3, Stockton 2
Wednesday, June 8: Chicago 3, Stockton 0
Friday, June 10: Stockton 4, Chicago 3, OT
Saturday, June 11: Stockton 3, Chicago 2, OT
Tuesday, June 14: Chicago 3, Stockton 0
|CALDER CUP FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Chicago 2, Springfield 1
Sunday, June 19: Springfield 5, Chicago 4, OT
Monday, June 20: Chicago 6, Springfield 2
Wednesday, June 22: Chicago 4, Springfield 0
Friday, June 24: Chicago at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 25: Chicago at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
x-Tuesday, June 28: Springfield at Chicago, 9 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 29: Springfield at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.